News On Japan
Food

A New Hope for Rural Income: Field Wasabi

MIYAGI, Jun 28 (News On Japan) - Wasabi's popularity overseas is growing, but have you heard of 'field wasabi'? In an effort to develop a new specialty product, Miyagi Prefecture has been conducting trial cultivation and successfully made the first shipment in June.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

Typically, wasabi is grated from the root and used as a condiment. In Kaminoyama, a well-known area for wasabi, rich groundwater is used to cultivate traditional sawa wasabi. On the other hand, the wasabi being cultivated in Miyagi is known as hata wasabi. While it is the same plant, the stem is grated and processed into kneaded wasabi. The goal is to achieve a yield of 2 tons per 10 ares. The prefecture has been collaborating with kneaded wasabi manufacturers and has been conducting trial cultivation in the Osaki region since last year. Recently, a tour was held for farmers to observe the progress.

The hata wasabi is characterized by a refreshing and potent spiciness, with a fragrance that is distinctly wasabi. With the global popularity of Japanese cuisine, the export volume of hata wasabi has increased, accounting for 40% of the manufacturer's overseas shipments.

However, domestic production of wasabi has been declining due to the aging population of farmers and the effects of global warming. To address the shortage of raw materials and revitalize the local economy, the prefecture is working together with manufacturers and farmers.

Farmers in the region have historically struggled with small fields, poor sunlight, and high humidity, leading to inefficient farming. It was discovered that hata wasabi thrives in such conditions, providing an opportunity for farmers to increase their income without significant difficulty.

The first harvest of hata wasabi took place in Kaminoyama on June 26. Despite almost no rainfall for two weeks, the stems grew to about 60 cm. The wasabi's strong aroma seems to repel wild boars, offering additional protection for nearby crops.

The trial cultivation involves 10 farms in the Osaki region, with the entire yield being purchased by manufacturers, ensuring no concerns about market demand. A ceremony was held to celebrate the first shipment, which includes approximately 30,000 kg. The total shipment from the Osaki region this year is expected to reach 5 tons.

"It's the best possible outcome for the first year. We can proudly ship our product," one farmer said. The harvested hata wasabi will be processed at factories in Aichi Prefecture and other locations and exported overseas.

Source: 日テレNEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Woman Attacks Officer with Scissors at Shinjuku Station

A police officer in his 50s was attacked by a woman with scissors at Shinjuku Station on Thursday, leaving him unconscious with blood streaming from his head.

High School Cyclist Fatally Falls into Canal Following Collision with Truck

A high school girl riding a bicycle died after colliding with a light wagon in Wakayama City causing her to fall into a nearby irrigation canal.

Four Mt. Fuji Climbers Die Before Trails Open

Authorities in Japan have warned people not to go up Mount Fuji before it's safe to do so. They've seen four climbers die at a time when the trails are still closed to hikers. (NHK)

Security Guard Injured During University of Tokyo Protest

A protest against tuition hikes at the University of Tokyo on June 21, led to police intervention, sparking criticism from students who accused the university of disregarding their autonomy.

Monkey Madness in Tokyo

A roaming monkey sparked a wild goose chase on Wednesday in a residential area of Tokyo, running amok in local vegetable patches while evading capture by police and residents.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

A New Hope for Rural Income: Field Wasabi

Wasabi's popularity overseas is growing, but have you heard of 'field wasabi'? In an effort to develop a new specialty product, Miyagi Prefecture has been conducting trial cultivation and successfully made the first shipment in June.

Japanese Food Export Expo Attracts Global Attention

The 8th 'Japan Food Export Expo' was held from June 19 to June 21, drawing approximately 2,000 buyers from around the world, all eager to sample Japan’s unique culinary offerings. From instant noodles and konjac jelly to ramune and motsunabe, the expo showcased a wide array of Japanese foods that are gaining popularity overseas.

Vending Machines in Tokyo's Anime District

Japan – a place where innovation meets convenience – is known to have vending machines around almost every corner. Wherever you travel, you can find a thirst-quenching, energizing, or sweet-tooth-satisfying drink whenever you need. (Japan by Food)

How Green Tea is Made and Used in Japan

In this video we explore how traditional green tea is made and used in Japan from drinks to sweets! Makes you want to pour a cup of お茶 (ocha) right away doesn't it? (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Sea Urchins Turning Oceans into Deserts

Kinosaki Marine World in Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, is facing a crisis as its once vibrant marine environment is turning into a desert-like scene due to a surge in purple sea urchins, which are consuming vast amounts of seaweed. This has significantly reduced habitats and spawning grounds for fish, leading to broader ecological issues across Japan.

Fish Consumption Hits Record Low in Japan

Fish consumption in Japan has hit a record low, with annual per capita intake dropping from about 40 kilograms in 2001 to roughly 22 kilograms in 2022. This decline is particularly notable among seniors, who are increasingly opting for meat over fish.

I Went Vegan for a Day in Tokyo!

In a city known for its fish and meat dishes, it can be hard to find vegan-friendly and plant-based spots in Tokyo. But, worry not! We got you covered. In this episode, Shizuka explores some of the best vegan restaurants and plant-based options to test out in Tokyo! (Japan by Food)

Behind the Counter at a Local Japanese Handmade Soba Restaurant

This neighborhood Soba noodle shop is cherished by it’s Ginza locals for its warm-hearted atmosphere and known for their freshly handmade soba noodles served until 2 am in the evening alongside an array of elegant Japanese style dishes using selected ingredients in addition to a variety of drinks. (Paolo fromTOKYO)