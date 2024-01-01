Tokyo Tightens Restrictions on Outside Advertising Vehicles

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - Starting June 30, Tokyo will enhance its regulations on advertising vehicles operating in busy city areas, extending the rules to cover vehicles with non-Tokyo license plates.

Previously, Tokyo's ordinance required that advertising vehicles conform to public order and morals, including measures to reduce the brightness of their lights. However, these regulations applied only to vehicles with Tokyo license plates.

In practice, many advertising vehicles emitting strong lights bore non-Tokyo plates. Consequently, Tokyo revised its ordinance in March to ensure all advertising vehicles, regardless of their license plates, are subject to the regulations.

Source: ANN