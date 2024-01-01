News On Japan
Business

Tokyo Tightens Restrictions on Outside Advertising Vehicles

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - Starting June 30, Tokyo will enhance its regulations on advertising vehicles operating in busy city areas, extending the rules to cover vehicles with non-Tokyo license plates.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

Previously, Tokyo's ordinance required that advertising vehicles conform to public order and morals, including measures to reduce the brightness of their lights. However, these regulations applied only to vehicles with Tokyo license plates.

In practice, many advertising vehicles emitting strong lights bore non-Tokyo plates. Consequently, Tokyo revised its ordinance in March to ensure all advertising vehicles, regardless of their license plates, are subject to the regulations.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Mt. Fuji's Climbing Season Opens: Safety Tips for Visitors

The gates to Mt. Fuji are now open for the climbing season, and visitors are flocking to the mountain's base.

Six Months On, Quake-Hit Noto Struggles to Rebuild

Monday marks six months since the massive New year's day earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula along the Sea of Japan. (NHK)

Retired Hokkaido Train to Begin New Life in Cambodia

The Cambodian railway company Royal Railway has purchased retired express train cars from JR Hokkaido and is currently refurbishing and conducting trial runs in preparation for operation.

Imperial Couple Revisit Oxford, Reconnect with Old Friends and Memories

The Emperor and Empress of Japan arrived in Oxford at around 7:30 PM Japan time on June 28. They were greeted by the Chancellor of the University of Oxford and other dignitaries. Their first stop was Balliol College, where Empress Masako studied.

20-Year Sentence for Stalker Who Killed Ex-Girlfriend in Fukuoka

Fukuoka District Court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend in front of JR Hakata Station.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Conflict Over Maid Duties Leads to Unpaid Wages Dispute

A dispute has arisen between a maid cafe and a curry shop in Akihabara, Tokyo, a globally recognized hub of subculture.

Yen Plunges to Historic Low; Intervention Likely

On the 28th, the yen temporarily fell to the 161-yen level against the dollar, marking the weakest level in approximately 37 and a half years. Market concerns are growing over potential currency intervention by the government and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Tokyo Tightens Restrictions on Outside Advertising Vehicles

Starting June 30, Tokyo will enhance its regulations on advertising vehicles operating in busy city areas, extending the rules to cover vehicles with non-Tokyo license plates.

Retired Hokkaido Train to Begin New Life in Cambodia

The Cambodian railway company Royal Railway has purchased retired express train cars from JR Hokkaido and is currently refurbishing and conducting trial runs in preparation for operation.

UK Investment Fund’s Proposal to Sell Oriental Land Shares Rejected

The proposal to sell shares of Oriental Land was rejected at Keisei Electric Railway's shareholders meeting, despite being pushed by a UK investment fund.

Fuel Shortage Impacts Nearly 60 Flights per Week at Narita Airport

A shortage of aviation fuel is causing disruptions primarily at regional airports, impacting international flight increases and new routes. This issue has now extended to Narita Airport, where nearly 60 flights per week are affected.

Japan's Personal Financial Assets Surge to New High

At the end of March this year, Japan's personal financial assets reached a record high of 2,199 trillion yen, marking a 7.1% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a rise in stock prices and the introduction of the new NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account) system, achieving a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Sharp Announces New CEO

Japanese electronics maker Sharp is shaking up the company's management a day before its shareholders' meeting. The firm is planning to pivot its focus to home appliances and will appoint its first Japanese leader in about two years. (NHK)