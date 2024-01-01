Conflict Over Maid Duties Leads to Unpaid Wages Dispute

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - A dispute has arisen between a maid cafe and a curry shop in Akihabara, Tokyo, a globally recognized hub of subculture.

The representative of "Tsukuyomi Maid Cafe," known for its welcoming maids, announced on the 26th that "our company has been collaborating with an Akihabara curry shop since April, dispatching maids, but the dispatch fees remain unpaid."

In April 2024, the maid cafe began a collaboration with a nearby curry shop, also located in Akihabara, dispatching some of its maids to work there.

Footage from that time shows maids casting their signature spells over the curry ordered by customers.

However, a conflict arose regarding the duties of the maids, leading to the termination of the collaboration.

The cafe claims that approximately 250,000 yen in wages for the maids who worked there remains unpaid.

Konomi from Tsukuyomi Maid Cafe said, "We were told to stand outside and solicit customers, which was different from our contract. It is very disappointing. When we received the collaboration offer, we wanted to help enliven Akihabara."

The maid cafe asserts that tasks such as preparing salads and soliciting customers differ from the agreed maid duties.

The curry shop, just a two-minute walk away, provided a different perspective when interviewed.

A representative from Revolutione×Evolution stated, "As a restaurant, we wanted them to be involved in food-related tasks, but they did not comply."

The curry shop had requested the dispatched maids to help with cooking and dishwashing. However, they claim that the maids frequently refused these tasks, leading to allegations of contract violations.

The representative from Revolutione×Evolution added, "We are being asked to pay the full amount despite the contract violations. We are currently seeking legal advice and are willing to pay the dispatch fees, but we are negotiating a reduction with the other party."

Will the "un-cute rift" between Akihabara’s iconic maids and the curry shop be resolved?

Source: FNN