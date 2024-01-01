Tokyo Chamber Launches Unique Merchandise for New Currency

TOKYO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - With the issuance of the new banknotes set for the 3rd, the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), where Eiichi Shibusawa served as the first chairman and will be the face of the new 10,000 yen bill, is rolling out original products to build excitement.

Starting on the 3rd, TCCI will provide designs featuring Shibusawa's face and the buildings of TCCI from that era for UNIQLO T-shirts.

Using these designs, customers at select UNIQLO stores can create their own T-shirts, hoodies, and other items.

Additionally, a major coffee chain located in the TCCI building is offering lattes featuring Shibusawa's portrait, available exclusively at their location.

TCCI Executive Director Osamu Kobayashi stated, "In today's terms, Shibusawa was practicing 'SDGs' long before the term existed. We hope that not only Japanese people but also foreigners will gain a better understanding of who Eiichi Shibusawa was."

On the day the new banknotes are issued, TCCI staff will wear T-shirts featuring Shibusawa's design to enhance the celebratory atmosphere.

Source: ANN