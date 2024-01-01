News On Japan
Business

Seven-Eleven Joins Pizza Delivery Service

TOKYO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - Seven-Eleven, a major convenience store chain, has entered the pizza delivery market with a focus on delivering freshly baked pizzas. Delivery staff from Seven-Eleven, carrying large backpacks, are now delivering piping hot pizzas.

Sponsored Links

The new service offers two types of pizza: Margherita for 780 yen (including tax) and Teriyaki Chicken for 880 yen (including tax). Both are sized to serve one to two people.

Currently, the service is being tested in approximately 30 stores in Tokyo and Kanagawa. Starting in August, it will expand to around 200 stores nationwide, including in Hokkaido and Kyushu.

The quick delivery time is a key selling point. Daisuke Yui from Seven-Eleven Japan stated, 'Almost all items in the store can be delivered within 20 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.'

Once an order is placed through the app, the pizza is immediately baked in-store. The freshly baked pizza is then delivered to the customer within 20 minutes by delivery staff.

The ability to complete the transaction at the time of order and deliver from the nearest Seven-Eleven store enables this swift service.

Regarding the high standards set for this service, Yui explained, 'Considering our over 20,000 inventory locations (stores), we see an advantage in being able to deliver freshly baked hot pizza to areas that previously couldn't be served.'

Taichi Horibe, an expert in the restaurant and food delivery industry, commented on the 20-minute delivery service: 'Even for pizza specialty shops, the standard delivery time is usually 30 minutes. I think convenience stores can achieve shorter delivery times under the condition of making and delivering nearby.'

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Seven-Eleven Joins Pizza Delivery Service

Seven-Eleven, a major convenience store chain, has entered the pizza delivery market with a focus on delivering freshly baked pizzas. Delivery staff from Seven-Eleven, carrying large backpacks, are now delivering piping hot pizzas.

Unexpected Market Trends in the First Half of the Year

In the first half of this year, the market experienced significant fluctuations, marking a historic turning point for the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average surpassed 40,000 yen for the first time in March. Meanwhile, despite the high-interest-rate environment in the United States, the economy remained robust, and stock prices continued to hit record highs.

Rakuten Opposes New Hometown Tax Rules

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced a new rule last week regarding the hometown tax donation system. Starting next October, it will ban the solicitation of donations through websites that offer points.

Tokyo Chamber Launches Unique Merchandise for New Currency

With the issuance of the new banknotes set for the 3rd, the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), where Eiichi Shibusawa served as the first chairman and will be the face of the new 10,000 yen bill, is rolling out original products to build excitement.

LINE Yahoo Faces Challenges in Changing Capital Ties with NAVER Over Data Leak

In response to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ demand to reassess its capital relationship with South Korean companies due to the recent data leak issue, LINE Yahoo expressed on the 1st of July that "short-term capital movement is difficult."

Shibuya's Land Prices Surge to Second Place Nationally

Land prices, a benchmark for property valuation used in inheritance tax declarations, have seen significant changes this year. Shibuya, currently undergoing extensive redevelopment, has ranked second nationally for the first time.

Is 260,000 Yen Too Expensive? Outsiders Create Luxury Sake Market

In the world of Japanese sake, luxury brands with prices ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of yen are gaining prominence. The driving force behind this trend is startups led by individuals with experience in IT. These outsiders are challenging the high-end sake market using a fabless manufacturing approach, where they don't own the production facilities.

Conflict Over Maid Duties Leads to Unpaid Wages Dispute

A dispute has arisen between a maid cafe and a curry shop in Akihabara, Tokyo, a globally recognized hub of subculture.