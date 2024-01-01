Typhoon Adds to Japan's Rice Shortage Woes, Impacting Harvest

IBARAKI, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - The arrival of Typhoon No. 10 has exacerbated concerns among Japanese farmers, particularly those beginning their new rice harvests.

In Ibaraki Prefecture, where the fields stretch as far as the eye can see, many rice plants have been knocked down by the storm.

One farmer explained, "Koshihikari is a variety prone to lodging, and last night's rain caused them to fall like this. When the plants are down with high temperatures and moisture, the grains may start sprouting while still on the stalk, which can severely reduce their quality and render them unfit for consumption."

This year's hot weather had actually boosted growth, and the harvest had just begun when the typhoon struck. Efforts to expedite the harvest before the rains came were only partially successful, with just 20% of the crop gathered so far.

Minister Sakamoto expressed concern, stating, "Typhoon No. 10 is expected to have a significant impact on agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. We ask consumers to remain calm as new rice supplies enter the market."

However, the government’s reassurance that the rice shortage will end with the new harvest may be premature, as the wet and fallen rice plants will take longer to harvest, potentially delaying shipments.

