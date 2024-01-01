News On Japan
Typhoon Adds to Japan's Rice Shortage Woes, Impacting Harvest

IBARAKI, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - The arrival of Typhoon No. 10 has exacerbated concerns among Japanese farmers, particularly those beginning their new rice harvests.

In Ibaraki Prefecture, where the fields stretch as far as the eye can see, many rice plants have been knocked down by the storm.

One farmer explained, "Koshihikari is a variety prone to lodging, and last night's rain caused them to fall like this. When the plants are down with high temperatures and moisture, the grains may start sprouting while still on the stalk, which can severely reduce their quality and render them unfit for consumption."

This year's hot weather had actually boosted growth, and the harvest had just begun when the typhoon struck. Efforts to expedite the harvest before the rains came were only partially successful, with just 20% of the crop gathered so far.

Minister Sakamoto expressed concern, stating, "Typhoon No. 10 is expected to have a significant impact on agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. We ask consumers to remain calm as new rice supplies enter the market."

However, the government’s reassurance that the rice shortage will end with the new harvest may be premature, as the wet and fallen rice plants will take longer to harvest, potentially delaying shipments.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

MORE Business NEWS

Tokyo Bank Introduces Controversial 50 Year Loan

Buying a home is often considered the biggest purchase of one’s life. A mortgage is essential, with the standard repayment period being 35 years. However, Keiyo Bank has caused a stir by becoming the first regional bank in the Tokyo metropolitan area to introduce a 50-year mortgage plan.

Why Foreign Tourists Are Causing Losses for Japan's Credit Card Companies

The increase in inbound tourists has led to growing financial burdens for Japan’s credit card industry. When cards issued overseas are used at domestic stores, Japanese companies must pay fees to foreign issuers, resulting in annual losses estimated to reach 30 billion yen.

New Initiative to Tackle Ridesharing Gaps

Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito has expressed his intention to establish a new organization for public-private collaboration in ridesharing aimed at resolving the issue of 'transportation gaps,' areas where securing transportation options is challenging.

Japan’s Healthcare Spending Surges to Record High

Japan's healthcare costs exceeded 47 trillion yen ($323 billion) last fiscal year, marking the third consecutive year of record spending, according to a summary by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Harris opposes sale of U.S. Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday she is against the planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp. by Japan's largest steelmaker, promising to build an economy that is good for working-class people, as her race for the White House against Donald Trump heads into the final stretch. (Kyodo)

Last Prime Location in Kansai: Umekita Phase 2 Set to Open

A commemorative ceremony was held ahead of the early opening of the "Umekita Phase 2 District," dubbed the "last prime location in Kansai," set to open on September 6th.

Price Surge Expected as New Rice Hits the Market

As the Japanese rice harvest season approaches, Tadahiko Komatsu, Chairman of the JA Zenno Akita Steering Committee, has made an emotional appeal: "We are hoping to raise rice prices to help out farmers, even if just a little."

Panasonic Launches New Delivery Lockers

As the number of individuals sending parcels through flea market apps increases, a new service is being introduced that allows packages to be dispatched directly from in front of apartment doors, bypassing the barrier of the building’s auto-lock system.