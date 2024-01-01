Fender Teams Up with Hello Kitty for Special Guitar Line

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - Renowned guitar brand Fender has partnered with the beloved character Hello Kitty in a new collaboration.

Fender, headquartered in the United States, launched a range of Hello Kitty-themed guitars and accessories on Tuesday. The brand’s flagship store in Harajuku, which opened last year as Fender's first flagship location in Asia, has been attracting a steady stream of inbound tourists. With this new collaboration, Fender aims to reach a broader customer base, including women.

Fender Music President Edward Cole: "Our expectations for Japan and the Asia-Pacific region are high. Sales have been growing over the past decade, and we anticipate this trend will continue. We will keep investing across the Asia-Pacific region."

Source: テレ東BIZ