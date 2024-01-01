2025 New Year Postcards Unveiled, Price Raised to 85 Yen

TOKYO, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - New Year postcards for 2025 have been unveiled, celebrating the 'Year of the Snake,' along with other designs including ever-popular Disney characters.

Due to a comprehensive increase in postal rates, the price of plain New Year postcards will rise from the previous 63 yen to 85 yen per card.

There are 28 types of illustrated postcards with donation options, including both national and regional versions, priced at 90 yen each. Postcards with advertisements will be sold at 80 yen each.

The number of postcards to be issued is approximately 1.07 billion, a decrease of about 25% from the previous year.

Due to the spread of digitalization and changes in lifestyle, the issuance of New Year postcards has been declining for 14 consecutive years.

Sales will begin on November 1st.

Source: ANN