Last Prime Location in Kansai: Umekita Phase 2 Set to Open

OSAKA, Sep 03 (News On Japan) - A commemorative ceremony was held ahead of the early opening of the "Umekita Phase 2 District," dubbed the "last prime location in Kansai," set to open on September 6th.

The ceremony, which began at 11 a.m. on September 3rd, was attended by Osaka Prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and other stakeholders, celebrating the early opening of the area.

As part of a redevelopment project on the former freight station site north of JR Osaka Station, "Grand Green Osaka" will open following the success of "Grand Front Osaka." The new district, themed around the fusion of "green" and "innovation," features a park spanning approximately 45,000 square meters, adorned with numerous trees and plants.

The total cost of the project is around 600 billion yen, and the adjoining stage is capable of hosting events for up to 10,000 people.

Additionally, the site will house state-of-the-art research facilities, a new branch of the home improvement store "Konan" focusing on plants and aquariums, and a new Hilton hotel.

The entire Umekita Phase 2 project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2027 fiscal year, three years from now.

Source: YOMIURI