Rice Shortage Triggers Price Hike in Packaged Rice Products

TOKYO, Sep 06 (News On Japan) - The shortage of rice is causing prices to increase, and this is affecting packaged rice products, which are known for their long shelf life.

JA Zen-Noh (National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations) announced that it will raise the prices of its packaged rice, sold online and at some supermarkets, starting with shipments on November 1st.

The rise in costs is driven by the ongoing high prices of fuel and raw materials, combined with the current rice shortage, which has led to a surge in the price of raw rice.

The price increase is expected to be around 10 to 13% of the suggested retail price. Some products that are no longer profitable will be discontinued.

Sato Foods has also announced that starting in December, all of its 'Sato no Gohan' packaged rice products will see a price hike.

Source: ANN

