News On Japan
Business

Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.

The concept model is a 5-meter-long minivan, designed to integrate with Sharp's home appliances, creating an in-car space that mimics the comfort of being at home. The model is also expected to be useful for remote work and other applications.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

Shogi Association Marks 100th Anniversary with Grand Unveiling of New Hall

The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.

Why Japanese Companies are Hungry for Share Buybacks

The number of share buybacks this year in Japan is on the rise, and it's possible that we'll see a record number by the time winter rolls around.

Toyota Restarts Production of Three Models Following Certification Scandal

Toyota Motor Corporation has resumed production of three car models, including the Yaris Cross, after a three-month suspension due to certification irregularities, the company announced on September 4.

Fukuoka Minimum Wage Increases by 51 Yen, Reaches Record 992 Yen

The Fukuoka Prefectural Labor Bureau under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced a 51-yen increase in the minimum wage for Fukuoka Prefecture, bringing the hourly wage to 992 yen, marking the largest increase to date.

Rice Shortage Triggers Price Hike in Packaged Rice Products

The shortage of rice is causing prices to increase, and this is affecting packaged rice products, which are known for their long shelf life.

Sources: Seven & i sees buyout price from Canadian firm as too low

Sources say Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has decided it cannot accept a takeover bid from a Canadian firm at this point, as the buyout price is too low to match its corporate value. (NHK)

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Tokyo Bank Introduces Controversial 50 Year Loan

Buying a home is often considered the biggest purchase of one’s life. A mortgage is essential, with the standard repayment period being 35 years. However, Keiyo Bank has caused a stir by becoming the first regional bank in the Tokyo metropolitan area to introduce a 50-year mortgage plan.