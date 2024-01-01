Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.

The concept model is a 5-meter-long minivan, designed to integrate with Sharp's home appliances, creating an in-car space that mimics the comfort of being at home. The model is also expected to be useful for remote work and other applications.

Source: テレ東BIZ