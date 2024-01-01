Ishiba Announces New Cabinet Lineup

TOKYO, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - New Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Ishiba is moving forward with personnel appointments, aiming to appoint former Defense Minister Iwaya as the new Foreign Minister.

Iwaya, who served as the campaign manager for Ishiba’s faction during the recent presidential election, is being considered for the role.

For other key positions, Deputy Finance Minister Akazawa is being considered for the Minister in charge of Economic Revitalization, while Upper House lawmaker Asao is expected to take on the role of Environment Minister.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto, the current Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, is set to be appointed as the chairperson responsible for parliamentary affairs.

The LDP has also requested former Prime Minister Suga to assume the role of Vice President of the party, and Suga has expressed a willingness to accept.

Separately, Prime Minister Kishida has been overseeing the moving process. Several trucks were seen coming and going from the official residence on Sunday morning.

Source: ANN