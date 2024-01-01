News On Japan
The Harsh Reality of Pensions in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - Retirees in Japan face harsh financial realities due to unexpected costs like serious illnesses and funeral expenses. Pension amounts often fall short, with some retirees receiving as little as 50,000 to 125,000 yen per month.

Without supplemental income, many struggle to cover basic living expenses. In Tokyo, where living costs are high, this situation becomes particularly dire.

Interviews with working-age individuals reveal growing concerns about the adequacy of future pensions. Many express anxiety about decreasing pension amounts and doubt whether they will be sufficient to cover their needs in old age.

For current pensioners, unexpected expenses are a significant burden. Some face substantial medical costs, while others are confronted with high funeral expenses, sometimes reaching 5 million yen. This has led many to choose simpler, family-only ceremonies. To alleviate future financial burdens, some are opting for more affordable burial options like tree burials.

Source: FNN

