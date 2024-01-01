Hokkaido Town Struggles to Revive Population

HOKKAIDO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - Nakagawa in northern Hokkaido is actively fighting population decline through a series of innovative policies. With only about 1,300 residents, the town offers 240 low-cost municipal houses to attract newcomers, with rents for a 3LDK apartment starting at 22,000 yen, depending on income.

Over the past two years, this policy has brought 14 people to Nakagawa from outside Hokkaido, contributing to population growth.

Additionally, the town provides substantial subsidies for those building new homes. The base subsidy is 1.6 million yen, with an extra 200,000 yen for each child under 15. This program significantly helps families, who receive around 2.4 million yen for their new house.

Recognizing that job availability is crucial for attracting residents, Nakagawa supports new farmers by providing up to 600,000 yen per month during their first two years and covering half of the costs of leasing farmland, barns, and livestock. Such efforts have resulted in a net population increase for the first time in decades.

Source: テレ東BIZ