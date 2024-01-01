News On Japan
Education

Baby Boomers Enter Elderly Ranks, Care Crisis Looms

TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - In 2025, all members of the postwar baby boomer generation will reach the age of 75 or older, becoming what is categorized as late-stage elderly. The sudden surge in people requiring care has raised concerns over the so-called "2025 Problem," posing a serious challenge to caregiving services.

The baby boomer generation, born during the first postwar baby boom and known for its active involvement in student movements, numbers just under six million.

By 2025, this entire demographic will have entered the late-stage elderly group, further accelerating the pace of aging in society. As a result, the number of people needing care is expected to increase sharply, intensifying the existing shortage of caregiving staff and raising fears that essential services may become inaccessible.

Professor Yuki Yasuhiro of Shukutoku University warns, "There is a possibility that from 2025 onward, we may see the start of what could be described as 'care collapse.'"

According to estimates from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, 2.4 million caregiving personnel will be required by fiscal 2026, meaning an annual increase of around 63,000 workers will be necessary.

However, despite this urgent need, the number of caregivers in 2023, as reported by the ministry last month, has declined for the first time since the launch of the national long-term care insurance system in 2000. The primary reason cited for this decline is the relatively low wages compared to other industries.

Professor Yuki explains, "The wage hikes in other industries are significantly higher, resulting in an even greater wage disparity for caregiving staff. We need to raise caregiver wages to match the levels of other industries."

Furthermore, as the number of people requiring care continues to grow, so will the number of "business carers"—employees who juggle work while caring for family members. The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry predicts that the number of such carers will exceed three million this year.

Since April, companies have been legally required to inform employees about support measures for balancing work and caregiving, such as caregiving leave. This new regulation aims to encourage corporate involvement in addressing the caregiving issue. The number of people needing care is expected to continue rising, with the peak projected around 2040.

Professor Yuki stresses, "If we don't improve the caregiving environment between 2035 and 2040, Japan's economy and society will face severe difficulties. People in their 50s and 60s will struggle with caregiving responsibilities for their aging parents, leading to an era where many will be unable to continue working."

The "2025 Problem" highlights the urgent need for societal transformation to address this growing caregiving crisis.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Record Price of 207 Million Yen for Oma Tuna

At the first tuna auction of the year held at Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, a bluefin tuna from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, was sold for 207 million yen, the second-highest price in history.

Heavy snow hits mountainous areas in northern Japan

Japanese weather officials are calling on people returning from their holidays in northern Japan to brace themselves for traffic disruptions. The warning comes as record amounts of snow pile up. (NHK)

Two Elderly Men Die After Choking on Mochi

During the New Year's holidays from January 1st to 3rd, two elderly men in Tokyo lost their lives after choking on mochi, according to the Tokyo Fire Department, which has issued a warning urging caution when consuming the traditional rice cake.

Safety Warning After Elderly Man Chokes on Mochi

An elderly man in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward died on New Year’s Day after choking on mochi, prompting the Tokyo Fire Department to issue a safety warning.

Rodent Infestation A Growing Concern Across Japan

Reports of rodent infestation have surged nationwide in recent years, posing increasing challenges for homeowners. The issue, which is particularly evident during the year-end season, has left many families struggling to find effective solutions.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Work-Life Imbalance Of Teachers Under Scrutiny

Japanese school teachers are grappling with severe long working hours and staff shortages, leading to what some call a "fixed labor system" that allows overwork without adequate compensation.

Hideyoshi vs Ieyasu - Sengoku Jidai Documentary

Kings and Generals animated historical series on the history of Japan continues with a new series on Sengoku Jidai, as we start with the episode describing early campaigns of Oda Nobunaga and Toyotomi Hideyoshi. (Kings and Generals)

Teacher in Osaka Fired for Using Fake Leave to Travel

A female teacher at an Osaka Prefectural support school has been dismissed for falsifying applications to obtain leave for personal purposes.

Teacher Salaries to See Incremental Raise in 'Overtime Pay' to 10%

Public school teachers currently receive an additional 4% of their salary as a "teaching adjustment allowance" in lieu of overtime pay.

NEVER Teach English in Japan

Why should you never teach English in Japan? After teaching for 5 years, this is my advice on why Japan is far from your best choice for an English teaching job. (Oriental Pearl)

Japan to expand use of generative AI in schools under new guidelines

An expert panel of Japan's education ministry has put together new draft guidelines for expanding the use of generative artificial intelligence at schools. (NHK)

Winter Break Begins Across Osaka Elementary Schools

Winter break will begin on December 24th. On December 23rd, many public elementary schools in Osaka City held their closing ceremonies.

The Magic of Watercolors: Painting a Kitten with Eyes that Sparkle Like the Galaxy

Hi, this is Shibasaki! In today’s video, I’m bringing a kitten to life on paper with watercolor magic. The highlight is the kitten’s sparkling, galaxy-like eyes—don’t miss the moment they come to life! Through unique blending, splashing, and bleeding techniques, you’ll see how watercolors can create a truly enchanting effect. (Watercolor by Shibasaki)