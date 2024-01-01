Jalan To Cease Publication In March, Ending 35-Year Legacy

TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - The travel magazine "Jalan" will cease publication in March next year. Recruit Co. announced on the 8th that both "Jalan" and the "Jalan Mook Series" will end with their final issue in March 2024.

First launched in 1990, during an era when group travel was mainstream, "Jalan" catered to individual travelers. Last year, its "Kanto & Tohoku Jalan" edition had a circulation of 75,000 copies. Recruit explained that the decision to halt publication was made after considering the overall societal changes, such as shifts in user needs and methods of information gathering.

Going forward, Recruit plans to consolidate its services through online booking platforms and apps. However, "Jalan" publications covering Hokkaido will continue to be printed.