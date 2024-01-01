News On Japan
Three Major Gyudon Chains Offer Regular Bowls in 300 Yen Range

TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Yoshinoya will be offering a 100-yen discount on gyudon and other menu items for seven days starting on October 9th.

This marks the first time in 13 years that a discount of more than 100 yen has been offered.

In response, two competing chains are issuing coupons for all gyudon menu items.

Matsuya will distribute 50-yen discount coupons starting on October 8th, while Sukiya will offer 80-yen discount coupons via their app and other platforms starting on October 9th.

For the first time in about three years, regular-sized gyudon bowls at all three major chains will be priced in the 300-yen range.

Due to rising costs and labor expenses, gyudon chains have been raising prices and introducing late-night fees. With this round of discounts, they are aiming to attract new customers.

Source: ANN

