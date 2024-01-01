News On Japan
Web3

AI Godfather Hinton Warns of Extinction Threat: Can We Coexist with AI?

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - This year's Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to two individuals who developed crucial elements of AI technology. One of them, Canadian professor Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the 'Godfather of AI,' has raised the alarm about the continued evolution of AI, suggesting that it could one day attempt to dominate humanity. Can we coexist with generative AI? What should we be considering now?

The Nobel Prize, based on the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, is awarded to those who have made the greatest contribution to humanity. This year, the prize was given to individuals who have been at the forefront of a technology that is currently transforming society.

The recipients were recognized for developing fundamental methods that form the basis of machine learning, an essential component of AI, through the application of physics. Their work allowed computers to develop the ability to perceive and remember, effectively mimicking human abilities. Professor Hinton, in particular, developed techniques that enable computers to recognize images, such as identifying a cat in a picture — a key advancement in AI.

These techniques have since been widely applied to AI systems, including the now well-known ChatGPT. Professor Hinton, who was recently awarded the prize, is known for his significant contributions to AI and has been called the 'Godfather of AI.'

Following the announcement of the award, Hinton shared his thoughts in a phone call with the Nobel Committee, reflecting on the powerful influence this technology will have on humanity. He speculated that there may have been ongoing discussions about whether such a groundbreaking innovation had already deserved a Nobel recognition, as its impact is undeniable.

In a phone call with a Japanese research institute, Hinton reflected on his first visit to Japan 27 years ago, recounting memories of playing ping-pong with Japanese researchers in the evenings. One researcher, Ueda, who invited Hinton to Japan, recalled how they often played table tennis together, noting that although Hinton wasn’t exceptionally skilled, he always played seriously.

During their time working together, Ueda fondly remembers a hand-written note pinned on Hinton's office door, simply reading 'No' — a humorous but stern reminder of Hinton’s no-nonsense attitude towards certain matters.

Yet, despite his serious demeanor, Professor Hinton has voiced a grave concern: as AI continues to evolve rapidly, it may one day try to manipulate or control humanity. He even suggests that this might lead to a future where AI poses a threat to human survival. His remarks resonate in a time when AI-driven platforms are becoming increasingly sophisticated, such as Japan's own AI system that provides real-time suggestions, like the best places to visit around Tokyo.

This domestic AI system, similar to ChatGPT, can engage in conversations with users, delivering personalized responses based on extensive data about Japan. Not only can it provide tourist recommendations, but it can also analyze large volumes of survey data instantly — showcasing the impressive capabilities of AI.

However, some experts caution that even if AI surpasses humans in areas such as solving complex math problems or crafting intricate texts, humanity must retain an understanding of how AI systems operate. Developing tools that allow humans to understand AI processes will be critical, particularly as the next generation of children learn programming and develop the skills to navigate an AI-driven world.

The challenge now, as Professor Hinton emphasizes, is ensuring that humans and AI can coexist harmoniously. It’s a task we must address moving forward, as we seek to harness AI's potential while mitigating the risks it may pose. This is the cautionary message from the 'Godfather of AI,' and it’s one that we should not take lightly.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

Molotov Cocktail Thrown at LDP Headquarters

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashed his car into the fence of the Prime Minister’s residence. It has been revealed that several items, including gasoline containers and glass bottles, were seized from the suspect's home.

JR West Develops Special Umbrella to Protect Passengers from Knife Attacks

JR West Japan has announced the development of a special umbrella designed to protect passengers and crew from attackers wielding knives or other weapons, with plans to equip train cars with these umbrellas.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Godfather Hinton Warns of Extinction Threat: Can We Coexist with AI?

This year's Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to two individuals who developed crucial elements of AI technology. One of them, Canadian professor Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the 'Godfather of AI,' has raised the alarm about the continued evolution of AI, suggesting that it could one day attempt to dominate humanity. Can we coexist with generative AI? What should we be considering now?

10 Fascinating Gambling Facts About Japan

Japan's relationship with gambling is complex and unique, offering a fascinating glimpse into the country's culture and legal system.

Toshiba Develops Robot to Tackle Labor Shortages in Logistics

Toshiba, a major electronics company, has developed a robot equipped with the ability to instantly recognize the shape and size of objects used in logistics warehouses.

Top Forex Trading Platforms for Beginners in Japan

Are you a beginner in Japan looking to dip your toes into the exciting world of Forex trading? You're in luck!

Asia's Largest Tech Exhibition Launches, AI Takes Center Stage

One of Asia’s largest exhibitions featuring the latest IT technologies, 'CEATEC,' kicked off today. This year, the focus is on AI technologies aimed at solving societal challenges, accounting for nearly half of the exhibits.

Consumer Protection in Bitcoin Gambling: Ensuring Fair Play at Top Anonymous Casinos

As the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continues to rise, the gambling industry has been quick to adopt these digital currencies, offering players a new level of privacy and convenience.

AI's Practical Uses: From Cancer Research to Daily Life Applications

This year's Nobel Prizes have recognized groundbreaking research related to artificial intelligence (AI), with awards in both Physics and Chemistry.

美連儲が利下げ、新たな世界的インフレの布石か？

米連邦準備制度（FRB）は、4年ぶりに利下げを発表し、その幅は通常の0.25%ではなく0.5%に達しました。この決定は世間に衝撃を与えています。