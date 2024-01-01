Namba’s Iconic Tsutenkaku Tower May Be Sold, Negotiations Underway

OSAKA, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - A proposal has emerged to sell the operating company of Tsutenkaku Tower, an iconic symbol of Osaka’s Shinsekai district. As inbound tourism rebounds in the post-pandemic era, questions are rising over the future of this popular landmark.

The much-loved “symbol of Naniwa” could be approaching a major turning point. It has come to light that there is a proposal to sell the company operating Tsutenkaku, located in Shinsekai, Osaka. Nankai Electric Railway is reportedly among the potential buyers, though the sale price and timing remain undecided.

Takayuki Takai, President of Tsutenkaku Kanko: "We must preserve Tsutenkaku for the next 100 or even 200 years. We’re exploring various possibilities through negotiations with different companies. At this point, no concrete decisions have been made."

Tsutenkaku has become a favorite spot among international tourists as well. Although visitor numbers plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, last fiscal year saw approximately 1.37 million visitors—surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Standing at 108 meters, Tsutenkaku doesn’t match the Tokyo Skytree’s 634 meters in height, yet it captivates visitors with its uniquely Osaka charm.

The current proposal for a sale has emerged as the attraction’s revenue continues to grow. According to sources, the plan aims to ensure long-term operations at Tsutenkaku, enhancing its economic impact on the surrounding area. The idea of dismantling the tower is reportedly not under consideration.

Local Bakery Owner: "Tsutenkaku is a given here. Losing it would be absolutely unacceptable."

Rickshaw Puller: "We make a living with Tsutenkaku right here. If it’s for a positive future, I think that’s good."

Takai: "We’re having daily discussions with various companies. One of those conversations somehow leaked out (laughs). Nothing has been decided as of now. It even makes me wonder, ‘Am I being pushed out?’ But I don’t shy away from change. I always strive to make the best choices for Tsutenkaku and to fulfill that role."

Source: YOMIURI