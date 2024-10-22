News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

Japan Meteorological Agency, Meteorological Satellite Division, Deputy Director Takuya Miyagawa: "Since around 4 a.m. this morning, there has been a malfunction in Himawari's observation functions. We are working to ensure that there is no disruption to weather warnings and advisories."

According to the JMA, a malfunction occurred with the Himawari-9 weather satellite at around 4 a.m., preventing infrared and water vapor images from displaying properly on the agency’s website.

While monitoring for typhoons and volcanic ash is affected, the JMA confirmed that there is no impact on the issuance of warnings and advisories. It is believed that the malfunction stems from an issue with Himawari-9’s observation equipment. Efforts are ongoing to restore Himawari-9’s functions, with a possible switch to the backup Himawari-8 satellite under consideration.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

Watami Acquires Subway, Aims to Open 3,000 Stores in Japan

Major izakaya chain operator Watami has acquired Subway Japan in a large-scale acquisition it views as a 'second founding,' aiming to establish a foothold in the fast-food market.

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

Mt. Fuji Trials Electric Self-Driving Buses

An autonomous driving experiment for electric vehicle (EV) buses is underway in mountainous terrain for the first time in Japan.

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Can Japan’s Sinking Airport be Saved?

Kansai Airport is one of the most important airports in Asia. But it faces a huge problem. The airport is sinking. And faster than expected. In today's video we’ll explore why Kansai Airport is sinking in the first place and whether it can be saved. (MegaBuilds)

Advancing China's space dream, Shenzhou-19 is ready to launch

The combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launch area, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, on October 22, 2024, Beijing time.

Researchers in Japan test technology for solar power generation from space

Researchers in Japan have conducted a preliminary experiment as part of a project to generate solar power in space and send it back to Earth. (NHK)

New Replica COVID Vaccine Sparks Controversy in Japan

Japan’s recent approval and rollout of a new "Replica Vaccine" for COVID-19 has triggered widespread public concern, with some businesses imposing entry bans on vaccinated individuals. The vaccine, which began regular administration in October, has faced backlash due to its ability to "self-replicate" in the body, raising anxiety about its safety.