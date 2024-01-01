Nobunaga’s Hidden Side Revealed Through Newly Discovered Letters

TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - A new exhibition at the Eisei Bunko Museum in Tokyo showcases a unique collection of 60 letters by the renowned warlord Oda Nobunaga, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of his character.

This includes recently discovered letters, with some bearing his own handwriting, offering rare insights into Nobunaga's personal thoughts and actions.

Among the collection is a notable letter Nobunaga personally wrote, which is unusual as samurai often relied on scribes. In it, he praises Hosokawa, a young retainer, for his efforts to counter a rebellion, reflecting a side of Nobunaga that was compassionate and appreciative of loyalty, traits not commonly associated with the historical figure.

Another significant letter dates back to March 7th of the final year of the Muromachi shogunate, detailing Nobunaga's complex relationship with Ashikaga Yoshiaki, the last shogun. Despite their eventual clash, Nobunaga’s correspondence reveals his initial efforts to preserve the shogunate and his reluctance to break ties, indicating his loyalty and struggle with political conflicts of his time.

A newly discovered scroll from 2022, addressed to retainer Hosokawa Fujitaka, provides further evidence of Nobunaga’s attempts to maintain alliances and avoid conflict. This correspondence highlights Nobunaga’s desire for stability rather than outright domination, challenging common perceptions of him as purely a conqueror.

The exhibition, open until December 1st, allows visitors to explore these intimate glimpses into Nobunaga's life, illustrating the complexities and humanity of one of Japan's most formidable historical figures.

