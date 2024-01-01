News On Japan
Education

Nobunaga’s Hidden Side Revealed Through Newly Discovered Letters

TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - A new exhibition at the Eisei Bunko Museum in Tokyo showcases a unique collection of 60 letters by the renowned warlord Oda Nobunaga, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of his character.

This includes recently discovered letters, with some bearing his own handwriting, offering rare insights into Nobunaga's personal thoughts and actions.

Among the collection is a notable letter Nobunaga personally wrote, which is unusual as samurai often relied on scribes. In it, he praises Hosokawa, a young retainer, for his efforts to counter a rebellion, reflecting a side of Nobunaga that was compassionate and appreciative of loyalty, traits not commonly associated with the historical figure.

Another significant letter dates back to March 7th of the final year of the Muromachi shogunate, detailing Nobunaga's complex relationship with Ashikaga Yoshiaki, the last shogun. Despite their eventual clash, Nobunaga’s correspondence reveals his initial efforts to preserve the shogunate and his reluctance to break ties, indicating his loyalty and struggle with political conflicts of his time.

A newly discovered scroll from 2022, addressed to retainer Hosokawa Fujitaka, provides further evidence of Nobunaga’s attempts to maintain alliances and avoid conflict. This correspondence highlights Nobunaga’s desire for stability rather than outright domination, challenging common perceptions of him as purely a conqueror.

The exhibition, open until December 1st, allows visitors to explore these intimate glimpses into Nobunaga's life, illustrating the complexities and humanity of one of Japan's most formidable historical figures.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

First 'Rose of Versailles' Manhole Covers Appear in Chiba’s Kashiwa

Manhole covers featuring characters from Riyoko Ikeda’s popular manga The Rose of Versailles were unveiled on November 11th at three locations within Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

USJ to Open 'Donkey Kong Country' in December

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has announced that the new 'Donkey Kong Country' area will open on December 11th, expanding the 'Super Nintendo World' by 1.7 times.

Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Nobunaga’s Hidden Side Revealed Through Newly Discovered Letters

A new exhibition at the Eisei Bunko Museum in Tokyo showcases a unique collection of 60 letters by the renowned warlord Oda Nobunaga, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of his character.

6 Effective Ways to Winterize Your Boat

As winter approaches, boat owners know it's time to prepare their vessels for the colder months. Winterizing is essential to ensure that your boat remains in excellent condition and safe from the harsh weather that can damage components and surfaces.

Parents Struggle with Tablet Rental Fees as Gov't Shifts Funding Responsibility

Using tablets for classwork has become a standard practice in schools today. In public high schools across Japan, tablets were initially provided to each student with funds allocated by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nagasaki: Before and After the Atomic Bomb

Nagasaki, a city shaped by profound historical moments, carries both tragedy and resilience in its story. Best known for the atomic bombing on August 9, 1945, Nagasaki suffered immense destruction and loss, with tens of thousands of lives lost and countless survivors impacted by radiation. (Geographics)

Life of Medieval Japanese Wet Nurses (Beating the System With a Dangerous Strategy)

Rising through the ranks of the Japanese imperial court was like a walk in the park—at night. It was a rigid system designed to keep the powerful in power, leaving little room for anyone outside the elite circle. (Linfamy)

Japan Struggles to Find New Uses for Abandoned Schools

In recent years, approximately 450 schools close annually in Japan, with around 20% left unused. These unused schools face potential demolition as maintenance becomes unsustainable, prompting a response from the Ministry of Education, which has launched matching sites and events to promote new uses.