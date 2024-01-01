News On Japan
Japan Rises to 31st Place in Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - This year's 'Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking' was released, placing Japan at 31st among 67 countries and regions, up one position from last year.

The ranking assesses the adoption and utilization of digital technologies that drive transformations in government, business models, and society.

Published annually by a Swiss business school, the ranking is based on statistical data and surveys of executives.

Singapore claimed the top spot this year, with South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Nordic countries such as Denmark, Sweden, and Norway also ranking within the top 10. Meanwhile, Japan remained at 31st.

Although Japan was recognized for its robust technological frameworks and high standards of higher education, it ranked poorly in areas such as "business agility" and "international experience among senior executives," where it placed at the bottom.

Source: ANN

