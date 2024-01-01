Japan’s Michibiki Satellite System to Revolutionize Navigation

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - The latest model of Japan’s quasi-zenith satellite system, Michibiki, often referred to as the Japanese version of GPS, has been unveiled.

Mitsubishi Electric and others introduced the sixth satellite in the Michibiki series. These satellites use radio waves to measure positional data, enhancing navigation capabilities. Currently, a four-satellite system is operational, working in tandem with the U.S. GPS to reduce Japan's positioning error margin from approximately 10 meters to less than 6 centimeters.

By fiscal 2025, three additional satellites, including the newly unveiled one, are scheduled for launch, paving the way for a seven-satellite system to begin operations in fiscal 2026. This development will enable Japan to rely solely on Michibiki for its positioning needs without dependence on foreign systems.

Kenji Mikami, Deputy Director of the Cabinet Office’s Space Development Strategy Promotion Secretariat, remarked, “This will serve as a foundational infrastructure for Japan’s future digital and smart society.”

The Michibiki system is expected to have applications in a wide range of fields, including autonomous driving, drones, and logistics.

Source: ANN