Japan’s Michibiki Satellite System to Revolutionize Navigation

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - The latest model of Japan’s quasi-zenith satellite system, Michibiki, often referred to as the Japanese version of GPS, has been unveiled.

Mitsubishi Electric and others introduced the sixth satellite in the Michibiki series. These satellites use radio waves to measure positional data, enhancing navigation capabilities. Currently, a four-satellite system is operational, working in tandem with the U.S. GPS to reduce Japan's positioning error margin from approximately 10 meters to less than 6 centimeters.

By fiscal 2025, three additional satellites, including the newly unveiled one, are scheduled for launch, paving the way for a seven-satellite system to begin operations in fiscal 2026. This development will enable Japan to rely solely on Michibiki for its positioning needs without dependence on foreign systems.

Kenji Mikami, Deputy Director of the Cabinet Office’s Space Development Strategy Promotion Secretariat, remarked, “This will serve as a foundational infrastructure for Japan’s future digital and smart society.”

The Michibiki system is expected to have applications in a wide range of fields, including autonomous driving, drones, and logistics.

Source: ANN

'Digital Human' Revealed at Kansai Expo

Digital human technology, set to be featured in a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo next April, was unveiled by media artist Yoichi Ochiai.

Harry Potter Sword Recalled Over Possible Weapons Violation

Warner Bros. Studio Japan has announced the recall of the 'Godric Gryffindor's Sword,' a piece of merchandise sold at the Harry Potter-themed interactive facility in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

Perovskite Solar Cells to Become Available in Two to Three Years

A Japanese researcher behind the development of next-generation 'perovskite solar cells' expressed confidence that the product will be available to the public within two to three years.

Kanto's Biggest Sauna Facility Opens in Saitama

A new hot spring facility, touted as the largest in Kanto, opened this autumn in Tokorozawa, Saitama. Featuring saunas, gourmet collaborations, and private relaxation spaces, the complex has already garnered attention from enthusiasts.

Japan's Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket suffers another test setback

An explosion and fire have halted a combustion test of Japan's new Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. (NHK)

Japan's Cough Medicine Shortage Continues

Cough medicine shortages have been ongoing for over a year in Japan, creating significant challenges for both patients and healthcare providers. Hospitals and pharmacies report dwindling stocks, with some relying on alternative solutions like medicated patches.

The Circular Economy: From Deep Frying to Green Flying

Japan is on the verge of using leftover cooking oil to power airplanes. Universal Studios Japan has already adopted biodiesel, made from used cooking oil, to fuel boats in its popular attractions, signaling a shift towards sustainable energy.

Japan-led team develops new ocean-degradable plastic

An international team led by a Japanese researcher says it has developed a new type of plastic that is durable but breaks down in seawater. It says the new plastic is recyclable and will help reduce environmental pollution and the accumulation of microplastics in the oceans. (NHK)

World's First Fiber Made From Bagworm Silk Revolutionizes Industry

A Japanese pharmaceutical company has announced the successful commercialization of fiber made from silk produced by bagworms.

Japan Halts Support for Next-Generation Battery

Japan' Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Muto announced on November 19th that the government has decided to cease its support for APB, a company pioneering the development of the world's first all-resin battery.

