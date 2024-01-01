Ito-Yokado to Replace Online Supermarket With Store-Based Delivery

TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - Ito-Yokado announced a new delivery service to replace its online supermarket business, which will end in February next year.

Currently, the company operates a "center-based" online supermarket model, delivering goods from dedicated logistics centers. However, difficulties in delivering fresh products, among other challenges, led to the decision to withdraw from this service.

As a replacement, Ito-Yokado will partner with ONIGO, a company specializing in delivery, to launch a new service that dispatches products directly from its stores.

The service will be available at 83 Ito-Yokado stores and 10 York stores, offering around 8,000 to 9,000 products, including fresh produce like vegetables and meat, prepared foods, and daily necessities.

Customers can place orders via a website or app. Standard delivery promises arrival in as little as 70 minutes, while a faster option, available for an additional fee, can deliver products in just 40 minutes.

The new service is scheduled to launch in February, coinciding with the discontinuation of the current online supermarket.

Source: ANN