Japan Tests Unified Robot and Drone Delivery System

TOKYO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking trial integrating robots, self-driving cars, and drones for delivery was unveiled in Japan, marking the first demonstration of its kind in the country.

In this experiment conducted by KDDI and four other companies, robots handle package retrieval inside buildings, transferring them to self-driving cars and drones for delivery to their destinations.

By combining three types of mobility, the system adapts to local and road conditions, allowing for efficient delivery even during disasters or along narrow mountain paths.

Additionally, the system automatically calculates the optimal meeting times for each mode of transport based on the delivery destination, reducing overall operation time.

The trial also aims to address logistics challenges such as the impending "2024 problem," which refers to labor shortages in the transportation industry.

Looking ahead, the project aims to establish fully automated delivery services by 2030.