Son's Younger Brother Launches New AI Company 'XinobiAI'

TOKYO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - A new AI company, XinobiAI, has been launched to provide innovative services utilizing artificial intelligence. Co-founded by Taizo Son, a venture capitalist and the younger brother of SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, and Kunimi Mabuchi, a veteran executive from Silicon Valley, the firm aims to develop advanced "AI agents" capable of autonomous decision-making and operation.

XinobiAI, established on December 5th, envisions applications that can streamline processes for businesses and local governments. For instance, the company claims its technology can enable users to create event websites by giving simple voice commands, completing the task in mere minutes.

Taizo Son emphasized his vision of building a seamless society through AI-driven solutions, while Kunimi Mabuchi highlighted the necessity of improving efficiency in government and municipal operations. Mabuchi added that solving such challenges in Japan could set the stage for globally impactful products.

The company aims to officially roll out its services by the end of next year, signaling a bold step in the evolving AI landscape.

Source: ANN

AI Technology Animates Real-Life Scenes in Real Time

Over 300 small and medium-sized enterprises showcased their latest technologies at an exhibition in Tokyo, including cutting-edge animation technology utilizing generative AI.

Inside Japan’s $80B Fukushima Cleanup as AI Fuels Atomic Energy’s Comeback

Japan is home to vast nuclear plants made dormant after the Fukushima meltdown. The area around the power plant remains a ghost town almost 14 years after the reactor shut down, showing the dangers of nuclear power gone awry. But power companies are clamoring to restart dormant reactors across Japan, as the AI revolution sends demand for energy soaring. (The Wall Street Journal)

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Knowledge Management Solutions

In the digital era, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of knowledge management systems.

Crypto for Betting – For and Against

In the brave age of decentralized finance, more and more betting companies are looking toward cryptocurrencies.

AI Brings Back Management Insights From Konosuke Matsushita

An AI system recreating Konosuke Matsushita, known as the 'God of Management,' has been developed. This technology reproduces not only his voice but also his philosophies.