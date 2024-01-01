Son's Younger Brother Launches New AI Company 'XinobiAI'

TOKYO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - A new AI company, XinobiAI, has been launched to provide innovative services utilizing artificial intelligence. Co-founded by Taizo Son, a venture capitalist and the younger brother of SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, and Kunimi Mabuchi, a veteran executive from Silicon Valley, the firm aims to develop advanced "AI agents" capable of autonomous decision-making and operation.

XinobiAI, established on December 5th, envisions applications that can streamline processes for businesses and local governments. For instance, the company claims its technology can enable users to create event websites by giving simple voice commands, completing the task in mere minutes.

Taizo Son emphasized his vision of building a seamless society through AI-driven solutions, while Kunimi Mabuchi highlighted the necessity of improving efficiency in government and municipal operations. Mabuchi added that solving such challenges in Japan could set the stage for globally impactful products.

The company aims to officially roll out its services by the end of next year, signaling a bold step in the evolving AI landscape.

Source: ANN