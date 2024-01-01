AI-Powered Virtual Human 'Imma' Now Capable of Real-Time Conversations

TOKYO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A virtual human with a lifelike appearance, designed to thrive in digital spaces such as social media, was unveiled to the press, showcasing its ability to engage in real-time conversations using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI).

The virtual human, known as 'imma,' employs advanced 3D computer graphics technology to achieve a human-like appearance and aura. Imma is active as a social media influencer and a model for magazines, gaining significant attention in the digital sphere.

The virtual figure also made an appearance at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

With the integration of AI, imma can now generate conversational content based on past posts and interact in real time, rather than relying on pre-programmed dialogue.

According to Aww, the company behind imma’s development, virtual humans are expected to address workforce shortages by taking on roles in retail customer service and call center operations.

Source: ANN