4 Teens Arrested for Driving Without Licenses After Learning on YouTube

NARA, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - Four teenagers in Nara Prefecture, aged 14 to 18, have been arrested on suspicion of driving without licenses.

According to police, the suspects include three middle school boys aged 14 to 15 and an 18-year-old boy. The group allegedly drove a passenger car without licenses in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, in September. The incident occurred between approximately 3:30 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

On the same day, a hit-and-run incident involving the fence of a supermarket in Kashihara City was reported. Police investigations, which included witness testimonies, identified the vehicle involved. Dashcam footage from the car revealed that 10 teenagers, aged 13 to 18, had been riding in two cars. Among them, the four arrested teenagers were found to have taken turns driving. The cars belonged to the parents of the teenagers.

The suspects admitted to the allegations, stating that they "learned to drive by watching YouTube videos" and wanted to "experience the thrill."

Source: MBS