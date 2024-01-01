Imitation Japanese Rice Gains Ground Overseas

TOKYO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Imitation Japanese rice, originating from countries like the United States and China, is increasingly being sold abroad under Japanese-style packaging. These products often use Japanese characters and branding to mimic authentic Japanese rice, leveraging its reputation for high quality.

However, the contents are usually foreign-produced rice, such as Californian Japonica varieties. Without checking the production labels, even experts find it difficult to distinguish these products from genuine Japanese rice.

Some buyers have been misled into believing they were purchasing Japanese-made rice. For instance, a former Boston resident discovered the rice she had been buying was Californian only after a friend pointed it out. Packaging errors in Japanese wording sometimes reveal the products’ true origins. Despite these discrepancies, the taste differences are often minimal, though many still find Japanese rice superior.

Japan is actively working to expand its rice exports, with government efforts doubling export volumes over the past four years. However, competition from cheaper, Japanese-style foreign rice, which sells at a fraction of the price, poses a significant challenge. As these products adhere to legal labeling standards, Japan has limited recourse to address this growing issue.

