Imitation Japanese Rice Gains Ground Overseas

TOKYO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Imitation Japanese rice, originating from countries like the United States and China, is increasingly being sold abroad under Japanese-style packaging. These products often use Japanese characters and branding to mimic authentic Japanese rice, leveraging its reputation for high quality.

However, the contents are usually foreign-produced rice, such as Californian Japonica varieties. Without checking the production labels, even experts find it difficult to distinguish these products from genuine Japanese rice.

Some buyers have been misled into believing they were purchasing Japanese-made rice. For instance, a former Boston resident discovered the rice she had been buying was Californian only after a friend pointed it out. Packaging errors in Japanese wording sometimes reveal the products’ true origins. Despite these discrepancies, the taste differences are often minimal, though many still find Japanese rice superior.

Japan is actively working to expand its rice exports, with government efforts doubling export volumes over the past four years. However, competition from cheaper, Japanese-style foreign rice, which sells at a fraction of the price, poses a significant challenge. As these products adhere to legal labeling standards, Japan has limited recourse to address this growing issue.

Source: ANN

Manhunt Underway After Fatal Stabbing of Schoolgirl at McDonald’s

Two junior high school students returning from cram school were stabbed at a McDonald’s in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture on Saturday night. One of the students, a 15-year-old girl, was killed. The suspect, a man in his 40s, fled the scene.

Akie Abe Visits Trump’s Florida Home for Private Dinner

Akie Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrived at Miami International Airport to attend a private dinner hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Japan-Korea High-Speed Ferry Faces Ax

JR Kyushu High-Speed Ferry is planning to withdraw from the Japan-Korea high-speed ferry business following the revelation that it concealed water leakage incidents while operating the high-speed ferry 'Queen Beetle,' which runs between Hakata and Busan, South Korea.

Japan's Dairy Farms Shrink by Half

The number of dairy farms in Japan has halved over the past 15 years, dropping below 10,000 for the first time, raising the alarm about the future of domestic milk production.

Kyoto's Geisha Observe 'Kotohajime'

Geiko and maiko in Kyoto's hanamachi districts participated in the traditional 'Kotohajime' event on December 13th, offering gratitude to those who supported them over the past year and extending early New Year's greetings.

Café Chains Reveal Bold Strategies

Japan’s café industry is witnessing a surge in competition as diversification and the arrival of international chains reshape the market. In response, several leading domestic café chains have adopted unique strategies to distinguish themselves, with their top executives sharing insights in a recent roundtable discussion.

Seibu Sells Akasaka Complex to U.S. Fund for 400 Billion Yen

Seibu Holdings announced plans to sell the mixed-use building on the site of the former Akasaka Prince Hotel, affectionately known as 'Aka-Puri,' to a U.S. investment fund for approximately 400 billion yen ($2.62 billion).

Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck lists on Nasdaq

Coincheck Group, a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, has listed its shares on the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the United States. (NHK)

Suntory names founder's great-grandson as new president

Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings has picked the great-grandson of its founder to be its new president. (NHK)

Uber Japan Launches Ride-Hailing Service for Teens

Uber's Japanese subsidiary announced on December 11th the launch of 'Uber Teens,' a ride-hailing service designed for teenagers aged 13 to 17.

Nippon Steel to Offer $5,000 Bonus to US Steel Employees If Takeover Succeeds

Local media in the United States reported that President Joe Biden plans to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel, citing national security concerns. Following this report, Nippon Steel announced that it would provide a one-time bonus to US Steel employees if the acquisition is completed.