Sony Acquires Majority Stake in Kadokawa, Investing 50 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Sony announced plans to acquire a significant stake in publishing giant Kadokawa, investing approximately 50 billion yen to become its largest shareholder.

According to Sony, the company has entered a strategic capital and business partnership with Kadokawa. Under the agreement, Sony will acquire 12,054,100 new shares through a third-party allocation scheduled for January 7th next year.

With this acquisition, combined with its existing holdings, Sony will own about 10% of Kadokawa’s shares, making it the leading shareholder.

Sony aims to deepen its collaboration with Kadokawa through this partnership, leveraging its strengths in gaming and entertainment to expand and enhance joint initiatives.