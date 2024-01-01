Honda and Nissan to Merge Management

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Honda and Nissan Motor Co. reported on December 23rd to government authorities that they have entered full-scale discussions on a management merger, according to senior officials in the economic ministries.

The two companies are aiming for an agreement by June next year. Mitsubishi Motors, currently part of an alliance with Nissan, will decide early next year whether to join the merger.

The discussions will begin with Honda and Nissan, the larger of the three companies, laying the groundwork for an alliance that will rank as the third-largest in the world. The plan involves establishing a holding company under which both automakers will operate. Leadership of the group is expected to be spearheaded by Honda.

Source: Kyodo