Honda and Nissan to Merge Management

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Honda and Nissan Motor Co. reported on December 23rd to government authorities that they have entered full-scale discussions on a management merger, according to senior officials in the economic ministries.

The two companies are aiming for an agreement by June next year. Mitsubishi Motors, currently part of an alliance with Nissan, will decide early next year whether to join the merger.

The discussions will begin with Honda and Nissan, the larger of the three companies, laying the groundwork for an alliance that will rank as the third-largest in the world. The plan involves establishing a holding company under which both automakers will operate. Leadership of the group is expected to be spearheaded by Honda.

Source: Kyodo

Japan's Doctors Shift to Aesthetics

The number of aesthetic clinics in Japan, offering services like skin enhancement, has surged by 40% over the past three years. A growing trend, known as 'Chokubi,' involves newly trained doctors immediately joining aesthetic clinics after completing their clinical internships.

Carlos Ghosn on Nissan-Honda Talks, China EVs, Trump

Carlos Ghosn, the ex-chairman of Nissan, speaks to Bloomberg's Manus Cranny about the Japanese automaker's potential deal with Honda. He also comments on China's dominance of the electric vehicle market and what auto CEOs are thinking about trade during Donald Trump's second presidency. Ghosn is currently suing Nissan for defamation after his arrest in Japan in November 2018 and charges of financial misconduct, which he denies. (Bloomberg)

Foxconn in Talks With Renault Over Nissan Stake Acquisition

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is reportedly in talks with Renault, the French automotive major and a key shareholder of Nissan, to acquire a stake in the Japanese automaker. Taiwanese media reported the negotiations, highlighting a potential shakeup in Nissan's stakeholder structure.

Sony Acquires Majority Stake in Kadokawa, Investing 50 Billion Yen

Sony announced plans to acquire a significant stake in publishing giant Kadokawa, investing approximately 50 billion yen to become its largest shareholder.

Amazon Joins Japan’s Growing Hometown Tax Donation Program

E-commerce giant Amazon is entering Japan’s hometown tax donation program, known as 'Furusato Nozei,' which has seen continued growth in donation amounts.

Impacts of Yen Depreciation on Travel Agencies

JTB’s President Eijiro Yamakita addressed the challenges facing the travel industry due to the weak yen during a panel discussion. While outbound travel has only recovered to about 60% of pre-pandemic levels, Yamakita emphasized the importance of fostering "engagement" to drive recovery.

