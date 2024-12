TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - Public school teachers currently receive an additional 4% of their salary as a "teaching adjustment allowance" in lieu of overtime pay.

On December 24th, a meeting between Education Minister Toshiko Abe and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato resulted in an agreement to gradually increase the adjustment allowance from the current 4% to 10% by the fiscal year 2030.

This marks the first increase in the teaching adjustment allowance in approximately 50 years.

Source: ANN