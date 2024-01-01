Tokyo Stock Exchange Closes Year Just Below 40,000

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange concluded its final trading session of the year, with stock prices narrowly missing the key 40,000 mark.

For the first time in 35 years, year-end stock prices set a new record, with the Nikkei Stock Average benefitting from historic yen depreciation and wage hikes. This year, the index broke its all-time high in February and surpassed the 40,000 mark the following month, making 2023 a milestone year.

Today, the Nikkei closed at 39,894 yen, marking an increase of 6,430 yen compared to last year’s closing price. Although it fell short of a year-end close above 40,000, it still achieved its highest year-end value in 35 years.

Stock prices ended the year strong despite missing the symbolic milestone, reflecting robust market performance driven by key economic trends.

Source: TBS