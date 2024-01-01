News On Japan
Nikkei Index Rebounds Above 40,000 Yen as Semiconductor Stocks Surge

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - During Tuesday morning's session, the Nikkei temporarily rebounded above the 40,000 yen mark, a level last seen on December 30th, the final trading day of last year.

On January 7th, the Nikkei saw strong buying in semiconductor-related stocks, following gains in high-tech stocks in the New York market.

This marked a rebound after three trading sessions since the end of last year. At one point, the index rose by more than 800 yen, climbing back above 40,000 yen.

In the foreign exchange market, U.S. long-term interest rates rose, prompting investors to buy the dollar, considered a more favorable investment, while selling the yen.

As a result, the yen hovered in the lower 158 yen range against the dollar, the weakest level since July last year.

Source: ANN

Tokyo Stock Market Opens Year with Sharp Drop as Workers Pray for Prosperity

The Tokyo stock market opened its first trading session of the year with a sharp decline, raising concerns about the state of Japan’s economy in the months ahead. The Nikkei average fell by more than 600 yen at one point compared to the previous year-end, a disappointing start for investors hoping for an optimistic beginning to 2025.

Survey: Japan economy to see 1.1% real growth in FY2025

Economists predict that Japan's economy will grow more than 1 percent in inflation-adjusted terms in fiscal 2025. They see wage increases giving a boost to consumer spending. (NHK)

Nippon Steel, US Steel file lawsuit against US government

Nippon Steel and US Steel say they have jointly filed a lawsuit against the United States government over President Joe Biden's decision to block the takeover of the American firm.

Biden blocks Nippon Steel buyout of US Steel

US President Joe Biden has issued an order to block Nippon Steel's planned buyout of US Steel.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Closes Year Just Below 40,000

The Tokyo Stock Exchange concluded its final trading session of the year, with stock prices narrowly missing the key 40,000 mark.

Suzuki Osamu, longtime chairman of Suzuki Motor, dies

The man who led the Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor for more than 40 years as president and chairman has died. Suzuki Osamu was 94 years old. (NHK)