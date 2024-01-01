Kagome Develops 'Ever Egg' - A Plant-Based Alternative

News On Japan
NAGOYA, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Concerns are growing over the potential for further increases in egg prices as mass culling due to avian influenza continues to affect supplies. This situation has shifted attention toward egg alternatives.

Nagoya-based Kagome, in collaboration with Tokyo’s plant-based food brand 2Foods, has developed a new product called 'Ever Egg.'

Made from carrots and white kidney beans, 'Ever Egg' contains no actual eggs but replicates the texture of scrambled eggs. It can be used as a substitute in dishes like omurice, katsudon, or even creatively paired with vegetables.

While traditional eggs have a shelf life of about two weeks, 'Ever Egg' is a shelf-stable product that can be stored for up to one year.

Available online, a pack of five 130-gram containers is priced at 1,900 yen. Though not inexpensive, the product offers unique features such as zero cholesterol and versatility in cooking, making it a promising alternative for consumers.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

