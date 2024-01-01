News On Japan
Expo 2025: A Vision for Japan's Future

OSAKA, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Toru Hashimoto, a former governor and mayor of Osaka, and a prominent lawyer, recently shared his insights on urban development, political dynamics, and the future of Osaka.

Reflecting on the political landscape of 2024, which saw significant events such as the "Ishimaru Phenomenon" in the Tokyo governor race, the formation of the Ishiba administration, and a major defeat for the ruling party in the general election, Hashimoto provided his perspectives on these developments and their implications for Japan's political climate.

The conversation also delved deeply into Osaka’s current state and its preparations for Expo 2025, scheduled for the spring of next year. Hashimoto discussed the challenges and opportunities surrounding Osaka’s integrated resort (IR) concept, which includes potential casino development. He highlighted the political difficulties associated with casinos, noting that public opinion tends to be polarized on the issue. However, he suggested that embracing bold initiatives like casino development could have positive effects, citing the example of Tokyo’s gubernatorial race. If a candidate like Ishimaru had proposed casino development, Hashimoto argued, it might have generated excitement and increased voter turnout, potentially altering the outcome of the election.

Hashimoto compared this hypothetical scenario to Osaka’s experience with IR projects. Initially, there was widespread public opposition, with around 70% of the population against the idea. Over time, through strategic communication and repeated elections, the narrative shifted, and support for the project grew. He emphasized the importance of using large-scale events like Expo 2025 as a platform to reshape public opinion and highlight the economic benefits of such initiatives.

Drawing on international examples, Hashimoto discussed the transformative impact of hosting global events. He pointed to Singapore’s success with the Marina Bay Circuit during Formula 1 races, where the city’s economic activity surged, and hotel rates skyrocketed during the event. According to Hashimoto, Japan, particularly cities like Tokyo and Osaka, could replicate this success if it invests wisely and effectively markets its potential. He also acknowledged the challenges of financing such events, stressing that significant investment would be required to achieve similar results.

The discussion also highlighted the need for Japan to move away from a rigid focus on equality and embrace profitability when undertaking large-scale projects. Hashimoto observed that the cultural emphasis on fairness often prevents the country from maximizing the potential of high-value investments. He suggested that introducing premium services, such as exclusive VIP experiences, could attract global attention and generate substantial revenue, which would benefit both the public and private sectors. He also expressed concern about whether the current direction of Expo 2025 preparations aligns with these goals, suggesting that more could be done to ensure the event leaves a lasting impact.

Hashimoto concluded by emphasizing the importance of learning from past successes and failures, both in Japan and abroad. He noted that events like Expo 2025 could serve as a turning point for Osaka and the country as a whole if approached with innovation and vision. By leveraging its resources and embracing bold strategies, Japan has the opportunity to redefine its approach to urban development and position itself as a global leader in hosting large-scale events.

Source: 堀江貴文 ホリエモン

