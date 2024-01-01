News On Japan
Nissan to Build EV Battery Plant in Kitakyushu

Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor announced on Wednesday that it will construct a new battery plant for electric vehicles (EVs) in Kitakyushu, signing an agreement with the city and Fukuoka Prefecture.

Currently, Nissan is in discussions with Honda regarding a potential business integration aimed at strengthening competitiveness in the EV sector.

The planned factory will be located in the Hibikinada area of Wakamatsu Ward, Kitakyushu, covering a site area of approximately 150,000 square meters. The company plans to begin mass production of cost-effective lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries at the facility starting in fiscal 2028.

The investment, totaling 153.3 billion yen, represents the largest in Kitakyushu’s history. The project is also expected to create approximately 500 new jobs, marking the highest number of new hires in the past decade for the region.

In the EV market, Toyota Group is also moving forward with plans to build a next-generation battery plant in Kanda Town, Kyoto Prefecture.

Source: KBC

