Back-to-School Rush: Craftsmen in Nara Work at Full Speed to Make Randoseru

NARA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - As the April school enrollment season approaches, craftsmen at a long-established randoseru manufacturer in Sakurai, Nara Prefecture, are working at full capacity to complete the final batches of school bags.

Inside the factory, the rhythmic sound of sewing machines fills the air as artisans meticulously assemble each part by hand, carefully crafting the iconic backpacks.

Kazama, a randoseru maker with a 75-year history, is in its final production push to deliver around 1,000 more school bags to children preparing for their entrance ceremonies in spring.

Kazama Executive Director Tomonori Kazama:

"We make these with the hope that children will carry their favorite randoseru and head to school with enthusiasm."

Each handcrafted randoseru carries the dedication of its makers, ready to be worn on the small backs of children eagerly awaiting the start of school.

Source: KTV NEWS