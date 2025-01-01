News On Japan
Ratio of Students in Japan With Less Than 1.0 Vision Reaches Record High

TOKYO, Feb 13 (News On Japan) - A recent survey by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has revealed that the percentage of students with unaided vision below 1.0 has reached an all-time high. As children's eyesight continues to deteriorate, experts emphasize the need for preventive measures.

According to the Japan Ophthalmologists Association, exposure to at least two hours of natural light exceeding 1,000 lux per day is recommended to help prevent myopia in children.

"This might not be a familiar measurement, but essentially, it means spending time outdoors in the morning is beneficial," said newscaster Chiaki Horan.

Vision care experts note that light levels vary significantly by location. Indoor lighting typically measures around 300 lux, while areas near windows reach about 800 lux. Shade outdoors provides at least 1,000 lux, and direct sunlight exceeds 10,000 lux. Even stepping outside on a cloudy day can be effective in protecting children's eyesight.

In Taiwan, elementary schools have mandated outdoor activities for about two hours a day for over a decade, aiming to curb the rise in childhood myopia. With evidence suggesting that outdoor activities help slow vision deterioration, Japan may also need to consider similar measures to safeguard children's eyesight.

Source: TBS

