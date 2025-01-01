News On Japan
New Family Homes Designed for Maximum Storage and Comfort

FUKUOKA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A new series of homes designed with families in mind is now available, featuring expansive storage spaces to accommodate modern lifestyles.

The highlight of these properties is their spacious interiors, seamlessly connecting the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating an open and airy atmosphere. Upon entering, residents are greeted with a handwashing station near the entrance—a feature that has become increasingly popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for quick and convenient handwashing upon returning home.

The kitchen stands out with its wide countertops and convenient power outlets embedded in strategic locations. This setup enhances the functionality of the cooking space, ensuring ease of use for homeowners. Additionally, the kitchen comes equipped with a built-in dishwasher, adding to the home's convenience.

One of the most attractive aspects of these homes is their extensive storage solutions. The living area features deep closets that provide ample space, akin to a traditional Japanese storage room. The second floor includes a spacious walk-in closet, large enough to accommodate futons, an increasingly rare feature in modern homes. Each bedroom is also equipped with dedicated storage spaces, eliminating concerns about organizing clothes, children's toys, and other household items.

The master bedroom opens up to a balcony, providing a comfortable outdoor space. Furthermore, the house is designed with efficient water-related facilities, such as a compact and functional layout for the bathroom and laundry area, ensuring ease of daily living.

These homes are designated as long-term quality housing, meeting stringent criteria to ensure durability and safety. They offer long-lasting comfort and stability, making them an ideal investment for families planning for the future. With additional benefits such as reinforced security glass for the first-floor windows and standard underfloor heating in the living room, these homes provide enhanced security and energy efficiency.

Moreover, being classified as long-term quality housing brings financial advantages, such as extended tax deductions and larger subsidy limits, making them a practical choice for homebuyers.

Conveniently located with access to both Nishitetsu and JR train stations, these homes offer excellent transport links.

With thoughtful design and numerous features aimed at enhancing daily life, these homes provide a well-balanced living environment. For those interested, the latest issue of Suumo Magazine covers a ranking of the most livable areas in Fukuoka and is available for free at train stations and convenience stores. Additionally, the Asa Desu app is running a short survey on housing preferences, with digital gift vouchers available for participants.

Source: KBC NEWS in JAPAN

