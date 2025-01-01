Trump Calls Weak Yen a Problem

WASHINGTON DC, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - U.S. President Donald Trump on March 3rd voiced concern over the depreciation of the yen, stating that the weakening yen and strengthening dollar had gone too far.

Trump pointed out that both the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan were losing value against the dollar, emphasizing, "We are in a highly disadvantageous position."

"I've called President Xi, I've called the leaders of Japan to say you can't continue to reduce and break down your currency," he said.

Trump also stated, "We will make up for it with tariffs."

In April last year, when the yen fell to its weakest level against the dollar in 34 years, Trump posted on social media, calling it a "disaster for America," warning of its impact on domestic manufacturing.

Source: TBS