Nagasaki University Unveils AI Patient System for Medical Training

NAGASAKI, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Nagasaki University and other institutions unveiled a new system on March 4th that allows medical students to practice patient interviews with AI-generated virtual patients.

The system, demonstrated to the media, aims to address the shortage of simulated patients used for training in medical institutions. By enhancing training opportunities, it is expected to contribute to improving clinical skills. The system is set for practical implementation by March next year.

Source: Kyodo

Trump Calls Weak Yen a Problem

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 3rd voiced concern over the depreciation of the yen, stating that the weakening yen and strengthening dollar had gone too far.

Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference Upon Coming of Age

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino, held his first press conference on March 3rd at the Akasaka Higashi Residence in Tokyo’s Akasaka Estate to mark his coming of age at 18.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

AI Technology Aims to Prevent Heart Failure Pandemic

Heart failure is emerging as a major public health crisis in Japan, with experts warning of a "heart failure pandemic" by 2030 due to aging demographics and rising lifestyle-related diseases. In response, a medical startup originating from the University of the Ryukyus is developing AI-powered technology that could transform early detection and diagnosis.

AI Anxiety Grows, HP Announces Job Cuts

Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde and Jackie Davalos discuss the NASDAQ’s worst week in four months and the drop in crypto prices.

Japanese Economic Factors Influencing the Sports Betting Industry

Japan's economy, which is the third largest globally, has its own peculiarities that affect the gambling ecosystem.

Temporary Phone Numbers for SMS Online: A Game-Changer for Privacy in 2025

Online privacy takes on greater significance every day because of modern technology.

Ai Converts Sign Language And Speech To Text: Fukuoka Launches Trial

Advancements in artificial intelligence are helping bridge communication gaps between people with hearing impairments and those without. With Japan set to host its first Deaflympics this year, there is growing interest in technologies that facilitate sign language understanding.

New AI Tools Released This Week: High-Quality Video and More

This week, several new AI tools and developments have been released, with a focus on cutting-edge video generation technology. Among them, Google unveiled its latest high-quality video generation model, Veo 2, along with the newest version of PixVerse, PixVerse V4.

Tech Innovations in Entertainment

In 2025, a multitude of advancements are changing the scope of entertainment as we know it. We are seeing innovation on multiple fronts like accessibility, hardware, leveraging AI capabilities, connectivity, and even advertising.