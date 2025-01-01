Nagasaki University Unveils AI Patient System for Medical Training

NAGASAKI, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Nagasaki University and other institutions unveiled a new system on March 4th that allows medical students to practice patient interviews with AI-generated virtual patients.

The system, demonstrated to the media, aims to address the shortage of simulated patients used for training in medical institutions. By enhancing training opportunities, it is expected to contribute to improving clinical skills. The system is set for practical implementation by March next year.

Source: Kyodo