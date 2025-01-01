Okinawa Watermelon Growers Alarmed Over Fruit Flies

NAHA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - Watermelon farmers have expressed concerns over the potential impact of emergency pest control measures aimed at preventing the spread of the Segroulimibae fruit fly.

Sho Uema and his wife, Izumiho, grow watermelons in Nakijin Village.

"There are likely concerns among those practicing open-field cultivation," said Uema. "Since 100% of the farmers in the cooperative produce watermelons in greenhouses, the risk is lower compared to open-field cultivation, but we still can't let our guard down."

Of the approximately 5,000 watermelons produced annually on their farm, about 2,000 are shipped outside Okinawa.

"About 80% of our customers are repeat buyers, and nearly 90% of them are from outside the prefecture," Uema explained. "If shipping restrictions are imposed due to the fruit fly control measures, it would be a significant concern."

In 2024, Nakijin Village farmers took precautionary steps to prevent infestations by burying unsold watermelons and cucumbers suspected of carrying the Segroulimibae larvae.

The emergency pest control period will run from April 14 to December 31, with the prefectural government accelerating preparations to release artificially sterilized fruit flies into the wild to curb their reproduction.

"This countermeasure will likely involve the release of sterile insects, and I hope it will be effective," said Uema.

The Segroulimibae fruit fly poses a threat not only to cucurbit crops like watermelons and cucumbers but also to a wide range of other agricultural products.

JA Okinawa Chairman Norio Maeda stated, "We will work closely with relevant organizations to minimize the impact on agriculture and aim for an early lifting of the emergency pest control measures."

