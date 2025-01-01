Living in the Future with Disaster-Proof Capsules and AI Gadgets

OSAKA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - With just three days to go before the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, a selection of exhibits from the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion has been revealed.

The pavilion, organized by Osaka Prefecture and the city, will feature a rotating display space where more than 400 small and medium-sized businesses will showcase their products over the course of the event.

On April 10th, several items previewed in Osaka included devices designed to offer a taste of "future living." These featured a machine that allows people to be moved from one bed to another while lying down, and glasses equipped with artificial intelligence capable of analyzing the age and condition of a person’s skin simply by wearing them.

Reporter Haruka Tsuta commented: "This capsule is designed to protect people during disasters. Inside, users can enjoy virtual reality and karaoke, making it a space that’s useful not only for emergencies but also in everyday life."

These products will be on display for one week starting June 10th and can be experienced without a reservation.

Source: YOMIURI