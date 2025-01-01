Technologies Poised to Drive Future Growth

News On Japan
TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - A new ranking of 'technologies that are attracting investment' has just been published, with an analysis of some of the most promising innovations.

The ranking, compiled jointly by Nikkei Cross Tech and Zuba, which operates a startup database, uses the newly developed Technology Future Investment Index. This index combines two metrics: a trend index calculated from the growth in fundraising amounts for each technology, and a maturity index based on the number of fundraising rounds. Together, these provide a new benchmark for identifying which technologies companies should consider investing in next.

Nikkei Cross Tech has now publicly released the top 50 technologies for the first time. Leading the list is AI agents, which autonomously perform tasks in place of humans. The total amount of funding raised in this sector has reached 4.2 billion dollars, and the rapid growth in investment has resulted in a particularly high index score.

In fifth place is 3D streaming, which delivers three-dimensional video and digital content to devices such as head-mounted displays. This field stands out for its potential, with a maturity index of 73.1, indicating substantial room for growth.

Among the various advanced technologies included in the ranking, Okabe highlights those that strike a balance between growth in capital inflow and growth potential. He particularly notes the promise of rock weathering acceleration, which ranked second.

In this technology, crushed rock is spread over farmland. The calcium and magnesium contained in the rock bind with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, reducing CO2 levels. While this weathering process typically takes over a thousand years in nature, by pulverizing the rock and increasing its surface area, it is possible to accelerate the removal of carbon dioxide. Takao Nakagaki, a professor at Waseda University who is advancing research on rock weathering acceleration alongside national studies, also sees great potential in this approach. "It’s an easily applicable technology that doesn’t require complex processes and could be implemented quickly," Nakagaki said. "Since there will always be unavoidable CO2 emissions, carbon fixation technologies for the atmosphere are absolutely essential. I hope this technology sees significant adoption."

In addition to contributing to decarbonization, rock weathering acceleration is also expected to boost crop yields and improve soil conditions. Its potential has even attracted attention from major U.S. tech companies. In December last year, Google and others invested 58.2 million dollars, or approximately 8.4 billion yen, in the American startup Lithos, which specializes in rock weathering acceleration.

Until now, there has been little quantitative data to predict technological growth based on capital inflows. While the Technology Future Investment Index does not guarantee outcomes, Okabe hopes it will serve as a useful tool for gauging expectations for technological development.

When asked about the purpose behind creating this ranking, Okabe explained that it aims to provide companies with a valuable reference point to identify emerging fields worthy of early investment attention.

