News On Japan
Web3

Japanese Intellectual Property Gains Global Attention

TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - A Saudi Arabia-backed startup has acquired the Pokémon GO game business, underscoring growing global interest in Japan-origin intellectual property (IP) and its international expansion prospects.

In March, the gaming industry was rocked by the announcement that Niantic, the American developer behind Pokémon GO, would sell most of its gaming business. The buyer is a startup company backed by Saudi Arabia. This deal raises questions about why Japanese IP is drawing such attention now and what the broader implications may be.

Niantic, though an American company, has deep ties to Japan. From its early days, Nintendo invested in Niantic, and so did The Pokémon Company, a Nintendo affiliate. The two companies jointly developed Pokémon GO. Now, about a decade later, both firms have successfully exited the investment, securing returns. This is a rare case and may serve as a model for monetizing other Japanese IP holdings.

The decision by Niantic to sell its long-popular Pokémon GO business stems from its strategic shift. Niantic originated as a spin-off from Google's mapping division. According to CEO John Hanke, in addition to its gaming operations, Niantic owns a highly sophisticated 3D mapping platform, which is becoming increasingly valuable. The company intends to focus its resources on developing this technology.

Meanwhile, Scopely, which acquired the Pokémon GO business for 3.5 billion dollars, or roughly 500 billion yen, sees strong growth potential. According to Scopely's two co-CEOs, whom Nikkei interviewed, Pokémon GO remains highly lucrative. Although neither of them personally plays the game, they noted that Niantic's titles still attract about 30 million users worldwide each month. In 2024, annual revenue reached approximately 1 billion dollars, or about 150 billion yen. Despite previous restructuring at Niantic raising concerns, the business remains solidly profitable. Scopely believes further growth can be achieved by focusing its investments here.

The acquisition also reflects Scopely’s broader strategy to strengthen ties with Japanese IP holders. Both co-CEOs emphasized their strong desire to deepen relationships with Japanese partners, highlighting the global appeal and commercial promise of Japan-origin intellectual property.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others. The law includes measures to expand the coverage of employee pensions by removing the so-called 1.06 million yen income barrier, revising the in-service old-age pension system that reduces pension benefits for working seniors, and raising the cap on employee pension insurance premiums for high-income earners.

Vet Dies After Treating Infected Cat in Mie

A veterinarian in Mie Prefecture has died after treating a cat infected with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by ticks and other vectors.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Japanese Intellectual Property Gains Global Attention

A Saudi Arabia-backed startup has acquired the Pokémon GO game business, underscoring growing global interest in Japan-origin intellectual property (IP) and its international expansion prospects.

Japan’s Crypto Overhaul: Security First, But With Room to Grow

When Japan lost over $300 million in a crypto heist last year, it didn’t just patch the leak; it rebuilt the pipes.

AI Brings the Dead Back to Life

A new technology that uses AI to recreate the voices and appearances of the deceased, allowing people to hear messages or even hold simulated conversations, is sparking widespread discussion in Japan. In response, Kansai TV's program "Shunkan LIVE Toretate!" conducted a street survey in Osaka, asking 100 people for their views on the topic.

世界に広がるApple Pay：次に来るものとは

日常生活の中にデジタル決済がますます浸透する中、Apple Payはその存在感を世界中で高め続けています。

AI Revolution Reaches Tokyo University and Japanese Workplaces

Generative AI is no longer a distant concept. With features now integrated into smartphones, AI is becoming a familiar presence in daily life. But its impact is spreading far beyond convenience — reaching even into Japan’s most competitive university entrance exams and transforming business operations.

Japan’s Growing Digital Deficit Shadows the Generative AI Boom

Japan’s digital economy is facing a growing challenge: a trade deficit exceeding 7 trillion yen driven by the surge in cloud services and generative AI. Most of the software and cloud tools used daily on computers and smartphones are provided by major overseas tech firms, particularly those based in the United States.

Cardano, or the "Ethereum of Japan": What hides behind this pseudonym?

Cardano is an innovative project developed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. He is an American businessman, which is why many thought this project had American origins. This might sound surprising to some, but this crypto project actually originated in Japan.

Is Using AI at Work Cheating?

As AI use becomes increasingly common in the workplace, a recent academic study has sparked discussion over the potential downsides of disclosing its use. The study, which has drawn widespread attention, suggests that employees who use AI may feel guilty or be perceived as lazy, leading to lower performance evaluations from their superiors.