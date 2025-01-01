Tourists Flock to See Hokkaido's Sinking Phantom Bridge

HOKKAIDO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - The Taushubetsu River Bridge, an old arch bridge from the former National Railway Shihoro Line in Kamishihoro, Hokkaido, has once again begun to sink beneath the waters of Lake Nukabira this year.

Known as the "phantom bridge" because it appears and disappears depending on changes in water levels caused by snowmelt and electricity demand, the site remains a popular attraction for tourists. On June 19th, under clear skies, the 130-meter-long bridge with its 11 arches stood out against the backdrop of the Daisetsu mountain range, drawing visitors who eagerly pointed their cameras at the scene. The concrete railway bridge was completed in 1937 and ceased operation in 1955 following the construction of Nukabira Dam for hydroelectric power. In recent years, its deterioration has been accelerating.

Source: Kyodo