News On Japan
Web3

Man Arrested for Selling Colorized Godzilla DVDs Using AI

TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - A 66-year-old part-time worker has been arrested for selling pirated DVDs of the black-and-white film "Godzilla" that had been colorized using generative AI technology.

The suspect, Ippei Miyamoto of Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, is accused of violating copyright law by selling one colorized pirated DVD of "Godzilla" for 2,980 yen in November last year. According to police, Miyamoto is believed to have used generative AI to add color to the original black-and-white film.

From January last year through last month, Miyamoto allegedly marketed around 1,500 such DVDs on flea market websites, claiming they were "legal," and is estimated to have made at least 1.7 million yen in profits.

Miyamoto has admitted to the charges, telling police that he "did everything alone at home." Authorities are continuing to investigate the details of the sales operation.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Nationals Start Evacuation from Israel

As the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran continues, the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel has commenced.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

Japan's Oldest Iron Bridge Discovered In Osaka

An iron bridge in Kumatori, Osaka Prefecture, has been identified as Japan's oldest existing iron bridge, having been repurposed from a railway bridge constructed 150 years ago. The Omiyabashi bridge, which spans a river in Kumatori, was completed in 1931, measuring approximately 21 meters long and 6 meters wide.

Kanako Kojima Suffers Major Facial Injury After Dog Bite

Actress Kanako Kojima has suffered a serious facial injury after being bitten by a dog, requiring around 30 stitches.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Fujifilm to Introduce AI Diagnostic Reporting System by 2028

Fujifilm plans to put into practical use by fiscal 2028 an artificial intelligence system that automatically generates diagnostic reports based on medical images. The AI will analyze images, identify organs or potential diseases, and instantly draft reports that doctors can then review and edit as needed.

Man Arrested for Selling Colorized Godzilla DVDs Using AI

A 66-year-old part-time worker has been arrested for selling pirated DVDs of the black-and-white film "Godzilla" that had been colorized using generative AI technology.

Video Annotation Tools Compared for Enterprise AI Needs

Video annotation at the enterprise level is a different challenge. You're not just labeling frames. You’re managing scale, accuracy, security, and team coordination across large datasets.

Japan’s Metaplanet Aims for 1% of Bitcoin Supply with $5.4B Equity Blitz

A lesser-known real estate name in Tokyo, Metaplanet, has just announced that they will take a huge step into the crypto world.

Fukuoka's Heat Measures: AI to Tackle Rising Temperatures

On June 18th, Fukuoka Prefecture issued its first heatstroke alert of the year, with 16 people being transported due to suspected heatstroke, according to a summary from FBS. The scorching heat, which already feels like midsummer, has led to the launch of a product showcase aimed at helping people cope with the extreme temperatures.

MGM Osaka Casino Resort Officially Breaks Ground

Japan's tourism and entertainment sector hit a new milestone following the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the official beginning of construction of the MGM Casino Resort.

The New Era of Online Pokies for Australians in 2025

Online pokies in Australia aren’t just about spinning reels anymore — they’re about playing boldly.

Aichi Uses Public Funds for AI Matchmaking

Aichi Prefecture is stepping up its efforts to support marriage as part of its measures to address the declining birthrate, offering not only events but also consultation services to assist individuals on the path to marriage.