Man Arrested for Selling Colorized Godzilla DVDs Using AI

TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - A 66-year-old part-time worker has been arrested for selling pirated DVDs of the black-and-white film "Godzilla" that had been colorized using generative AI technology.

The suspect, Ippei Miyamoto of Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, is accused of violating copyright law by selling one colorized pirated DVD of "Godzilla" for 2,980 yen in November last year. According to police, Miyamoto is believed to have used generative AI to add color to the original black-and-white film.

From January last year through last month, Miyamoto allegedly marketed around 1,500 such DVDs on flea market websites, claiming they were "legal," and is estimated to have made at least 1.7 million yen in profits.

Miyamoto has admitted to the charges, telling police that he "did everything alone at home." Authorities are continuing to investigate the details of the sales operation.

Source: YOMIURI