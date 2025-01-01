AI Analyzes Brain Scans to Predict Dementia

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Dementia is expected to affect approximately 5.23 million people in Japan by 2030, or about one in seven elderly individuals. However, no fundamental cure has been established so far. In response, Sprink CEO Hiroki Aoyama is leveraging advanced AI to analyze brain health and help prevent dementia.

In the early stages of dementia, the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, often shows signs of shrinkage. Until now, doctors have visually examined MRI scans, sometimes missing subtle changes, but Aoyama has trained AI on a massive volume of MRI images to enable highly precise image analysis. The system has already been adopted by over 100 medical institutions. By combining cognitive function tests, the technology not only analyzes brain age but also forecasts future atrophy and offers lifestyle advice for prevention. In addition, Aoyama has partnered with Keio University and a subsidiary of Hitachi to pursue research on regenerating brain function. Writer Hideo Aiba takes a closer look at this pioneer who is pushing the boundaries of brain science.

Source: テレ東BIZ