AI Analyzes Brain Scans to Predict Dementia

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Dementia is expected to affect approximately 5.23 million people in Japan by 2030, or about one in seven elderly individuals. However, no fundamental cure has been established so far. In response, Sprink CEO Hiroki Aoyama is leveraging advanced AI to analyze brain health and help prevent dementia.

In the early stages of dementia, the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, often shows signs of shrinkage. Until now, doctors have visually examined MRI scans, sometimes missing subtle changes, but Aoyama has trained AI on a massive volume of MRI images to enable highly precise image analysis. The system has already been adopted by over 100 medical institutions. By combining cognitive function tests, the technology not only analyzes brain age but also forecasts future atrophy and offers lifestyle advice for prevention. In addition, Aoyama has partnered with Keio University and a subsidiary of Hitachi to pursue research on regenerating brain function. Writer Hideo Aiba takes a closer look at this pioneer who is pushing the boundaries of brain science.

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Shinmoedake, a volcano in the Kirishima mountain range spanning Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, erupted at 4:37 p.m. on June 22, sending a plume of ash 500 meters into the air.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Japan FSA & Headlands Tech, Led by Hideo Amamiya, Propel AI-Powered Trading into Japan's Market

Hideo Amamiya, a prominent Japanese investment educator and seasoned market practitioner, representing global quantitative trading firm Headlands Tech, officially announced a strategic collaboration with the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) to fully integrate AI trading systems into institutional accounts. Live deployment has already been completed.

AI-Grown Tomatoes Now In Season

Supermarket shelves are now lined with tomatoes at the peak of their season, from large round varieties to small ones that resemble jewels. In recent years, the variety of tomatoes has greatly expanded, with some stores offering around 30 types, proving highly popular with customers.

Fujifilm to Introduce AI Diagnostic Reporting System by 2028

Fujifilm plans to put into practical use by fiscal 2028 an artificial intelligence system that automatically generates diagnostic reports based on medical images. The AI will analyze images, identify organs or potential diseases, and instantly draft reports that doctors can then review and edit as needed.

Man Arrested for Selling Colorized Godzilla DVDs Using AI

A 66-year-old part-time worker has been arrested for selling pirated DVDs of the black-and-white film "Godzilla" that had been colorized using generative AI technology.

Video Annotation Tools Compared for Enterprise AI Needs

Video annotation at the enterprise level is a different challenge. You're not just labeling frames. You’re managing scale, accuracy, security, and team coordination across large datasets.

Japan’s Metaplanet Aims for 1% of Bitcoin Supply with $5.4B Equity Blitz

A lesser-known real estate name in Tokyo, Metaplanet, has just announced that they will take a huge step into the crypto world.

Fukuoka's Heat Measures: AI to Tackle Rising Temperatures

On June 18th, Fukuoka Prefecture issued its first heatstroke alert of the year, with 16 people being transported due to suspected heatstroke, according to a summary from FBS. The scorching heat, which already feels like midsummer, has led to the launch of a product showcase aimed at helping people cope with the extreme temperatures.