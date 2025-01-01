News On Japan
Entertainment

Online Gamers Caught in Fraud Scheme

TOKYO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - Eleven users of online games operated by SEGA and Square Enix have been referred to prosecutors or arrested by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining in-game currency by using so-called "payment proxy" services.

According to investigators, between September 2022 and January 2023, four individuals, including a man in his 40s from Okinawa Prefecture, were arrested, while seven others from Kanagawa Prefecture were referred to prosecutors. The group is suspected of fraudulently acquiring a combined total of 23.5 million yen worth of game currency by pretending to have made legitimate payments in online games managed by SEGA and Square Enix.

The suspects had requested "payment proxy" services through websites that trade game items. These agents logged into the users' game accounts and manipulated the system by sending false payment information, thereby obtaining game currency illegitimately. The users reportedly paid the proxy agents a fee amounting to only a few percent of the actual item value.

Such police action against game users is highly unusual. SEGA is estimated to have suffered damages of around 1.3 billion yen, while Square Enix's losses are believed to be as high as 8.8 billion yen from similar schemes.

In August last year, a Chinese national operating as a proxy service agent was arrested for defrauding SEGA-run games. Police say that three of the eleven suspects had used this individual’s services.

Authorities believe more proxy operators may be involved and are continuing their investigation.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Land Prices Continue to Climb as Demand Shifts to Japan's Suburbs

Japan’s land values have risen nationwide for the fourth consecutive year, with the National Tax Agency releasing new roadside land prices on July 1st that show a continued upward trend driven by suburbanization and redevelopment. While high-end districts like Ginza retained their top rankings in absolute value—with Ginza's Kyukyodo location reaching 4.808 million yen per square meter—an unexpected shift has occurred in less central areas, such as Kitasenju in Tokyo, which rose 26% year-on-year, placing second in the city after Asakusa.

Can Japan Become a Rare Earth Power?

Japan’s ambitions to become a rare earth powerhouse are gaining attention as China tightens its grip on global supply chains. Despite a mid-June agreement between the U.S. and China, rare earth supplies remain constrained, and Japan’s enterprises—alongside global manufacturers—continue to face uncertainty.

Trump Again Slams Japan for Auto Trade Imbalance, Refuses Tariff Concessions

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced strong dissatisfaction with Japan over automobile tariffs, a key issue in ongoing trade talks between the two countries, criticizing Japan for not importing American cars and calling the situation unfair.

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Kabukicho Billboards Forced to Cover Up

As neon lights continue to dazzle late into the night in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, a noticeable change has emerged as many host club billboards have been partially covered with tape or white paper following the enforcement of stricter advertising regulations that took effect at midnight on June 28th.

The Great Kabuki Masterpiece: Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (1746)

It is time to have a look at one of the Three Great Masterpieces of kabuki, Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami ("Sugawara and the Secrets of Calligraphy"). (Kabuki In-Depth)

Burglary at Brad Pitt's Los Angeles Home While Visiting Tokyo

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles residence was broken into while the actor was in Tokyo as part of a world tour promoting his latest film, according to U.S. media reports.

Star Trio Joins Forces in 'Cells at Work'

In the popular anime Cells at Work, three major immune cells—neutrophil (Takeru Sato), killer T cell (Koji Yamamoto), and natural killer (NK) cell (Riisa Naka)—join forces to defend the body against an invading flu virus.

Adult Diapers Take the Runway in Dazzling Osaka Expo Showcase

An event focused on adult diapers, titled "OMUTSU WORLD EXPO," was held on June 24th at the Shine Hat venue of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. The program featured a fashion show with models wearing adult diapers, captivating audiences with colorful and innovative designs.

Birmingham Royal Ballet Performs at Expo in Osaka

The Birmingham Royal Ballet, one of the United Kingdom's leading ballet companies, performed on an outdoor stage at the Osaka-Kansai Expo on June 25th, captivating the large audience with its graceful ballet.

'My Husband's Marriage' Japanese Remake Premieres

The second trailer for the new series My Husband's Marriage has been released ahead of its exclusive premiere on Prime Video starting June 27th. Starring Fuka Koshiba and Takeru Satoh, the drama follows protagonist Misa's journey of personal growth and second chances.